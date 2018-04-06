NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Rivals unfairly 'slam boot' into Aussies over cheating - Warne

2018-04-06 08:19
Shane Warne (Instagram)
Related Links

New Delhi - Australian spin legend Shane Warne has accused the country's rivals of unfairly using the Test ball-tampering controversy to kick the team when it is down.

Warne, advisor to Indian Premier League side the Rajasthan Royals, said the cheating scandal should be used as an opportunity for other cricket teams to reflect on their own conduct.

"It is very disappointing but I feel that this has given an opportunity to others to slam (the) boot into Australians without any reason," Warne was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India news agency.

The 48-year-old said he would not defend the conduct of cricketers Steve Smith and David Warner, who have been removed from their leadership positions on the Australian team, and that he was "embarrassed" as any other Australian over the affair.

"(But) anyone who has been beaten by Australia, who don't like the way the Australians play the game or they don't like any individual in any country have taken the opportunity to take boots into the Australians," he said in Jaipur.

"I think it is a great opportunity for every single country look into its own backyards and think (about) the way they want to play cricket."

Smith and Warner have each been banned for a year by Australia and the IPL, keeping them out of contention for the Indian tournament, which starts this weekend.

Smith was slated to captain the Royals, who Warne led to the IPL title in 2008 during the competition's inaugural season.

Warner was to have been captain at Sunrisers Hyderabad and led them to the title in 2016.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

5 attempts to rein in Australian sledging

2018-04-06 08:21

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Injured Rabada ruled out for 3 months 'Chilled-out' Proteas thriving under Gibson Super Rugby: Weekend teams Armed robbers hit Newlands in Easter weekend raid 'Sorry' Warner accepts ball-tampering ban
WANTED: Second spinner for Proteas Armed robbers hit Newlands in Easter weekend raid SA’s Masters hopes rest on King Louis Du Preez: Hurricanes the No 1 team in New Zealand Proteas in the money following ICC ranking cut-off

Fixtures
Thursday, 12 July 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa, Galle International Stadium 06:30
Friday, 20 July 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa, Colombo 06:30
Sunday, 29 July 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium 06:15
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Steve Smith breaks down in emotional ball-tampering apology
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 