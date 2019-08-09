NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

'Retiring' Amla to SA fans: We succeeded together

2019-08-09 07:00
Hashim Amla
Hashim Amla (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Proteas star batsman Hashim Amla has called time on his illustrious international career for South Africa on Thursday.

The 36-year-old brings down the curtain on a 15-year career for South Africa and will be regarded as one of the best batsman the nation has ever produced.

Amla finishes his Test career with 9 282 runs in 124 Tests, 8 113 runs in 181 ODIs and 1 277 runs in 44 T20Is.

He will, however, continue to be available for domestic cricket as well as the Mzansi Super League.

In a statement released by Cricket South Africa, Amla thanked his family, team-mates and fans on his career:

Firstly, all Glory and thanks to the Almighty for granting me this Proteas journey which has been nothing but a joy and privilege. I learnt many lessons during this incredible ride, made many friends and most importantly shared in the love of a brotherhood called #proteafire. 

I would like to thank my parents for their prayers, love and support, it is their shadow over me that enabled me to play for years under the Protea sun.

Also, my family, friends and agent, my team-mates and every member of the support staff throughout this incredible journey. A heartfelt thank you to every one of you!

The fans for energizing me when times were tough, and for celebrating with me when we succeeded together. Siyabonga South Africa! 

And, of course, a very special thanks to the President and the Board at Cricket South Africa - not forgetting the Chief Executive, Thabang Moroe, and his administrative team. I really appreciate all the opportunities and am truly grateful. 

Love and peace.

- Hashim 

