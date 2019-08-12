NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Rassie van der Dussen awarded national contract

2019-08-12 12:34
Rassie van der Dussen (Gallo)
Rassie van der Dussen (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - Rassie van der Dussen has been awarded a Cricket South Africa (CSA) national contract following his performance at the 2019 World Cup. 

The 30-year-old scored 311 runs at an average of 62.20 at the tournament and has been one of South Africa's most reliable white ball players over the last year. 

He becomes the 17th Protea on a national contract and takes the contract that was left vacant following Duanne Olivier’s decision to take the Kolpak route. 

"Rassie’s promotion is thoroughly justified on the back of a brilliant debut season at international level and has also served as an inspiration to all aspiring cricketers at domestic level of what can be achieved by showing top-class form on a consistent basis," commented Cricket South Africa (CSA) Chief Executive Thabang Moroe.

"I am also happy to announce that Sinalo Jafta is currently one point away from a similar upgrade among our women’s players.

"Should she be selected for their upcoming tour of India and play in at least one match she will qualify for a full 12-month contract."

Van der Dussen, meanwhile, will be a part of the South African squad that plays three T20Is in India next month while he is also in line to make his Test debut on the Indian tour in October. 

Read more on:    csa  |  proteas  |  rassie van der dussen  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
5 talking points: Argentina v Springboks Bok ratings: Pollard, Nyakane lead stampede! Mallett: Kolbe slotted in seamlessly at scrumhalf OPINION | CSA's clean slate: Bigger worries than Nkwe appointment Bok: Loftus Test becomes homecoming salute
Have you ever seen the All Blacks this badly beaten stats-wise? Hansen blasts ill-discipline, reserves judgement on red card 14-man Bulls hold on to stun Lions in Ellis Park thriller Sharks snatch late win over Cheetahs Djokovic, Federer back as Murray returns in Cincinnati

Fixtures
Thursday, 26 December 2019
South Africa v England, Centurion 10:00
Friday, 03 January 2020
South Africa v England, , Cape Town 10:30
Thursday, 16 January 2020
South Africa v England, , Port Elizabeth 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Following Ottis Gibson's firing, who would you like to see handed the new Team Manager role?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 