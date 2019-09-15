NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Rain, wet outfield threatens Proteas 1st T20 in India

2019-09-15 14:50
Quinton de Kock
Quinton de Kock (AFP)
Cape Town - Rain and a wet outfield threatens to scupper the first T20 International between the Proteas and India in Dharamsala.

LIVE | India v Proteas, 1st T20 International

While the rain has subsided it had been constant for much of the weekend leaving the strip covered and the outfield of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium extremely wet with puddles forming in many places. 

Both teams are at the ground, but the toss will be delayed until the ground is in a condition for play to take place.

More to follow as it happens.

Read more on:    india  |  proteas  |  cricket

 

