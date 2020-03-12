NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Rain washes out opening India v Proteas ODI

2020-03-12 13:58
Quinton de Kock
Quinton de Kock (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Rain washed out the first one-day international between India and South Africa without a ball being bowled in Dharamsala on Thursday - and the next two games could be held in empty stadiums because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Morning rain over the Himalayan hill town forced a delay of the toss, and returned in the afternoon leaving umpires with no choice but to call the game off.

It is the second successive international to have been washed out at Dharamsala after a Twenty20 match between the same opponents was abandoned without a ball being bowled in September.

This three-match series has gone ahead despite the coronavirus outbreak that has prompted the cancellation of top sporting events across the globe.

But the next two matches in Lucknow on Sunday and Kolkata on March 18 could be played behind closed doors after the Indian government advised sports bodies to hold events in empty stadiums because of the pandemic.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made no immediate announcement of its plans for the games.

Proteas ODI squad for India:

Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj

Read more on:    india  |  proteas  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Why the Stormers had to let Notshe go Dawson smashes SA to opening victory at Over-50s World Cup Weekend teams | Super Rugby - Week 7 What would an Olympics cancellation cost Japan? Injuries, confusion but no excuses: Super Rugby talking points
No change in top 10 of World Rugby rankings led by Springboks Sharks testing 'superhuman' qualities in locks Proteas duo join Kings XI Punjab's coaching staff Johan du Toit to fill void left by older brother Pieter-Steph? All Blacks announce 2nd-tier 'next best' team for overseas tour

Fixtures
Sunday, 15 March 2020
India v South Africa, , Lucknow 10:00
Wednesday, 18 March 2020
India v South Africa, , Kolkata 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who will win the upcoming India v Proteas three-match ODI series?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 