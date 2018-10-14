Rain wins as 3rd T20 between Proteas, Zim abandoned

Cape Town - The third T20 between South Africa and Zimbabwe was abandoned on Sunday afternoon as heavy rains around Benoni continued unabated leading to a waterlogged outfield at Willowmoore Park.

South Africa won the series 2-0.

A final pitch inspection at 16:00 saw that no chance of play was possible due to the conditions and umpires took the decision to call everything off.

Cricket South Africa confirmed the news from their official Twitter account.

More to follow...

Another big downpour came and the umpires have called the match. Congratulations South Africa on their 2-0 series win. #ProteaFire #SAvZIM pic.twitter.com/lcMPVcZE9d

— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) October 14, 2018