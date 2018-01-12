NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Rabada's best is yet to come, says Faf

2018-01-12 22:20
Kagiso Rabada (Gallo)
Lloyd Burnard - Centurion

Cape Town - At just 22, it seems like Kagiso Rabada has already mastered his craft. 

This week, following South Africa's 72-run win over India in the first Test at Newlands, Rabada replaced James Anderson as the No 1 ranked bowler in Test cricket. 

He was just the seventh South African to do so, and the youngest in the history of the game. 

Just 24 matches into his Test career, Rabada has already claimed 110 wickets in the format and if he keeps going at this rate then there is no end to what he can achieve. 

Ever since he burst onto the international scene back in 2015, Rabada has commanded attention with his raw pace, smooth action and abundant skill setting him apart. 

Now, with Dale Steyn out injured for the second Test against India at Centurion, Rabada's role in this Proteas team becomes even more important. 

More than that, the wicket in Pretoria is expected to offer the bowlers pace and bounce as opposed to movement, and that will also make Rabada particularly dangerous. 

Rabada spoke during the Cape Town Test about how he wasn't quite at his best and, if that is indeed the case, then opposition batting line-ups should be worried. 

Captain Faf du Plessis agrees, though, and he believes that Rabada will just get better and better the more that he plays.

"He is an incredible athlete and I think that’s his strongest attribute," the skipper said of one of his biggest assets on Thursday.

"He’s just such a strong bowler and he can bowl the whole day. He doesn’t get tired and that’s a great thing to have as a captain.

"I still believe that KG’s best is still to come.

"I think he’s learning a lot as a bowler and he’s a very young bowler still. With his body so strong and with a good head on his shoulders, always looking to improve, I think his best is yet to come."

Rabada will be joined by Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander in the line-up for the second Test while one of Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi or Chris Morris is expected to operate as the fourth seamer.

Fixtures
Saturday, 13 January 2018
South Africa v India, Centurion 10:00
Wednesday, 24 January 2018
South Africa v India, Johannesburg 10:00
Thursday, 01 February 2018
South Africa v India, Durban 13:00
Date Match Result
