Rabada to consult with back specialist in SA

Cape Town - Proteas team doctor Mohammed Moosajee says fast bowler Kagiso Rabada will consult with a back specialist upon his return to South Africa.

This follows Friday's news that Rabada was on his way back to South Africa from India where was playing for the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).



Rabada missed the Delhi Capitals' clash against the Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday after experiencing stiffness in his back.



The player was sent for scans on Thursday and the decision was then taken to send him back to South Africa.



Rabada has a history of back injuries - he sustained a stress fracture last year - and Moosajee said the call to send him home was precautionary.

"Kagiso experienced stiffness in his lower back a few days ago and was taken for scans for further investigation. The scan results, combined with further assessment by our physiotherapist Craig Govender who is fortunately in Delhi, led the CSA medical committee to the decision to withdraw him from the remainder of the IPL.

"Kagiso has a history with back injuries and the CSA medical team is taking the best measures to ensure he is fully fit for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup starting this month. He will consult with a back specialist upon his return and proceed with a treatment and rehab programme," Moosajee said via a press statement.



Rabada is the leading wicket-taker in the IPL with 25 scalps in 12 matches and is followed by countryman Imran Tahir in second place with 21 wickets in 13 matches.