Proteas

Rabada: The future is now

2018-01-19 13:28
Kagiso Rabada (Gallo)
Cape Town - Kagiso Rabada believes that the future of Proteas cricket is on good hands, given the recent emergence of a number of young players in the national team.

Speaking specifically about the fast bowling department, the 22-year-old believes that "the future is now".

Rabada, who is currently the second-ranked bowler in Test cricket, looked on as team-mate and debutant Lungi Ngidi blew the Indian batsmen away in the second innings of the second Test in Pretoria this week. 

Ngidi, still just 21, finished with 6/39 in that innings to claim the man-of-the-match accolade as the Proteas won by 135 runs to take a 2-0 led in the three-match series. 

"The future is right now, what you see with all the bowlers coming up," Rabada said on Thursday.

"Duanne (Olivier) did well in England and it was a good experience for him, Lungi has done really well in his first Test, Andile (Phehlukwayo) has got quite a bit of experience in ODI cricket ... the future is now."

Rabada said he was did not see himself as a senior figure now that Ngidi has broken into the side.

"We played against and with each other as teenagers," Rabada said.

"Against each other at school and then we played together at SA U-19. It's just nice to play with a friend."

The Proteas now travel to Wanderers for the third and final Test against India starting on Wednesday, and the do so in good spirits.

"It's great vibes and it's always good when you're winning, which is something we've been doing for quite some time," he said.

"The team is gelling very well. We've got a great culture in the team and a respect for each other." 

