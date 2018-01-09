Rabada surges to summit of Test rankings!

Cape Town - Kagiso Rabada has become the No 1-ranked bowler in the ICC Test rankings after helping South Africa to an exciting 72-run victory over India in the first Test at Newlands on Monday.

Rabada, who was one of the stars in South Africa's successful campaign in the ICC Under-19 World Cup in the UAE in 2014, returned figures of 3/34 and 2/41 against a star-studded India batting line-up.

For his efforts, the 22-year-old has collected five points, while England's James Anderson, who had entered the Sydney Test against Australia as the No 1-ranked bowler, dropped by the same number of points following the last Ashes Test.

This 10-point swing means the Proteas paceman has moved ahead of the Englishman by one point after nine points had separated the two fast bowlers leading into the two Tests.

"It's special to be ranked as the No 1 Test bowler in the world. It is a surreal feeling. It’s what you dream of achieving when you start playing the game," Rabada said.

"Cricket is ultimately a team sport and I'm thankful for the support from my team-mates. It's a great start to the year personally and for us as a team, hopefully we can continue putting in winning performances."

Rabada is the seventh South Africa bowler to top the Test bowling rankings after Aubrey Faulkner, Hugh Tayfield, Peter Pollock, Shaun Pollock, Dale Steyn and Vernon Philander.

Rabada's team-mate Philander is the other bowler inside the top-20 to make an impressive gain. For his match figures of 9/75 - which also earned him the player of the match award - the 32-year-old has earned 67 points, which, in turn, has lifted him from 12th to sixth position.

Philander now trails Australia's fifth-ranked Josh Hazlewood by eight points and has an opportunity to break into the top-five following the second Test against India that starts in Centurion on Saturday.

Outside the top-20, India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Pat Cummins of Australia have achieved career-high rankings.

Kumar has vaulted eight places to 22nd following figures of four for 87 and two for 33, while Cummins has leaped eight places and is now in 28th position after match figures of eight for 119, which also earned him the player of the match award.

In the ICC Player Rankings for Test Batsmen, Australia's Steve Smith is unchanged on 947 points in first position, but there is some movement just behind him.

England captain Joe Root has leapfrogged Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson of New Zealand into fourth position, while India's Cheteshwar Pujara has slipped from third to fifth.

Root has earned 26 points from the Sydney Test in which he was dismissed once in scoring 141 runs, but Kohli has dropped 13 points after his contributions of five and 28 at Newlands. Pujara’s scores for 26 and four result in his total falling by 25 points.

South Africa’s Hashim Amla and Dean Elgar have slipped three places apiece to finish in 10th and 16th positions respectively, but AB de Villiers has risen five places to 13th with a slot in the top-10 firmly within his sights.

South Africa opener Aiden Markram, who was the player of the tournament and skipper in the U19 World Cup in 2014, and India allrounder Hardik Pandya are the other big movers from the Newlands Test.

Markram has moved up six places to 48th, while Pandya is now ranked 49th after rocketing 24 places.

Test rankings:

Bowlers

1 Kagiso Rabada (SA) - 888



2 James Anderson (Eng) - 887

3 Ravindra Jadeja (Ind) - 861

4 R. Ashwin (Ind) - 830

5 Josh Hazlewood (Aus) - 814

6 Vernon Philander (SA) - 806

7 Rangana Herath (SL) - 799

8 Neil Wagner (NZ) - 784

9 Nathan Lyon (Aus) - 769

10 Mitchell Starc (Aus) - 769

Batsmen

1 Steve Smith (Aus) - 947



2 Joe Root (Eng) - 881

3 Virat Kohli (Ind) - 880

4 Kane Williamson (NZ) - 855

5 C. Pujara (Ind) - 848

6 David Warner (Aus) - 827

7 Azhar Ali (Pak) - 755

8 D. Chandimal (SL) - 743

9 Alastair Cook (Eng) - 742

10 Hashim Amla (SA) - 740