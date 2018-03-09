Rabada gives Proteas a strong start in PE

It was Rabada's eighth five-wicket haul in only his 28th Test match and his second against Australia.

He was well backed up by Vernon Philander and Lungi Ngidi, who was preferred to Morne Morkel in the only change to the Proteas side, who took the other 5 wickets between them.

This enabled the Proteas to take 5/72 in the second session and 4/73 in the final one.

The only thing that will have disappointed them would have been the fact that the Australian tail was again able to wag to some extent with the last 3 wickets contributing the 73 runs that were scored after the tea interval.

Warner (63 off 100 balls, 9 fours) was the only Australian batsman to get past 50.

Rabada finished with 5/96 from 21 overs, Philander with 2/25 in 18 economical overs and Ngidi with 3/51.

For good measure Rabada also did well as night watchman to get his side through the final 20 minutes without further loss.