Rabada no longer No 1 bowler in the world

Cape Town - Kagiso Rabada is no longer the world No 1 bowler, according to the latest ICC Test rankings, following the Proteas' 135-run win against India in the second Test at SuperSport Park.

READ: Kohli clashes with Centurion journalists

Rabada has slipped behind England's James Anderson in the bowler rankings after an average performance with the ball at Centurion.

The 22-year-old produced figures of 1/74 and 3/47, which were not enough to keep him ahead of Anderson after the SA speedster dropped 16 points to now trail Anderson by 15 points.

Meanwhile, Lungi Ngidi has made an impressive entry into the ICC rankings, debuting in 61st position.

Ngidi took 1/51 and 6/39 to help South Africa to victory, which gave them a 2-0 lead in their three-Test series.

READ: Ngidi's maturity stands out on dream debut

Hashim Amla, who scored 82 in the first innings, has moved up two places to eighth in the batting rankings.

Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis was rewarded for his contributions of 63 and 48 with a rise of two places as well that gave him a career-high ranking of 12th.

Opening batsman Dean Elgar has also gained two places and is now ranked 14th following scores of 31 and 61.

Elgar's partner Aiden Markram made an impressive gain after vaulting 10 places to share 38th spot with Roston Chase of the Windies. In the last three Tests, Markram has risen 20 places.

Meanwhile, India skipper Virat Kohli became only the second Indian batsman - after Sunil Gavaskar - to reach the 900-point mark in the rankings, as he moved up to No 2 following his innings' of 153 and 5.



Top 10 Test batsmen:

1. Steve Smith (AUS) - 947

2. Virat Kohli (IND) - 900

3. Joe Root (ENG) - 881

4. Kane Williamson (NZ) - 855

5. David Warner (AUS) - 827

6. Cheteshwar Pujara (IND) - 814

7. Azhar Ali (PAK) - 755



8. Hashim Amla (SA) - 745

9. Dinesh Chandimal (SL) - 743

10. Alastair Cook (ENG) - 742

Top 10 Test bowlers:

1. James Anderson (ENG) - 887

2. Kagiso Rabada (SA) - 872

3. Ravindra Jadeja (IND) - 853

4. Josh Hazlewood (AUS) - 814

5. Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) - 811



6. Rangana Herath (SL) - 799

7. Vernon Philander (SA) - 787



8. Neil Wagner (NZ) - 784

9. Nathan Lyon (AUS) - 769

9. Mitchell Starc (AUS) - 769



Top 5 Test all-rounders:

1. Shakib Al Hasan (BANG) - 438

2. Ravindra Jadeja (IND) - 399

3. Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) - 375

4. Ben Stokes (ENG) - 358

5. Vernon Philander (SA) - 316