Rabada keen to take the new ball

Cape Town - Star bowler Kagiso Rabada revealed that he would love to take on the responsibility of the new ball for the Proteas.

Rabada recently become the No 1-ranked Test bowler following the Proteas' 72-run Test victory at Newlands against India.

The 22-year-old took 3/34 and 2/41 in Cape Town and replaced England's James Anderson in the top spot.

Rabada feels the key to his success has been the ability to adapt to the conditions, along with being part of a skilled and diverse attack which he has learnt from.

He is under no illusion of his role in the side as a strike bowler, but will always put the team first ahead of his personal ambitions.

"I bowl where the team needs me to bowl," he said.

"I would ideally like to open the bowling but it is tough at the moment because there are two good bowlers opening the bowling. I like to do what the team requires me to do, and set my own aspirations aside. I have been happy with the role I have been given, which is to try and get wickets and defend at the same time.

"It feels great," he said of bowling with Morne Morkel, Dale Steyn and Vernon Philander.

Rabada along with Morkel and Philander will have to endure the rest of the India Test series without Steyn.

Steyn, playing his first Test match since he injured his shoulder against Australia in November 2016, picked up an injury to his left heel on Day 2 of the first Test.

"Unfortunately Dale is out of the attack. It would have been an extra bonus bowling with someone of his calibre," said Rabada.

"I'm glad that I have bowled with him and hopefully I will bowl with him in the future. Our bowling attack is very skilled as you will have seen in the past and in the last game that we played. It's great to be playing alongside these veterans."

The Proteas lead the three-match Test series 1-0 with the second Test starting in Centurion on Saturday, January 13.