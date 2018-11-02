Rabada happy to see Mzansi Super League on SABC

Cape Town - Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has welcomed the decision to air the upcoming Mzansi Super League on SABC.

The inaugural T20 event will feature six teams and take place between November 16 and December 16.

Rabada, who will play for the Jozi Stars, told Sport24 in an exclusive interview that showing the event to a wider audience will help grow the game of cricket in South Africa.

“I’m excited that it’s going to be televised on SABC. It will grow a new set of fans and that can only be good for South African cricket and the global game.

“With the SABC having been awarded the rights to broadcast the tournament, it means that there will be more viewers, which will increase the competition’s value.

“More sponsors will come on board and the knock-on effect is that there will be more money. Increased revenue means it’s good for us as cricketers because we don’t have to head overseas anymore and take up Kolpak contracts,” Rabada said.

Rabada added that he was happy to be playing for the Johannesburg-based franchise.

“The Wanderers has been my home ground ever since I started playing cricket for the Lions and I have been going there since I was 15. It’s the place where I really love playing, especially when there is a capacity crowd. I’m glad to be with the Jozi Stars, who have made some really good signings (West Indian Chris Gayle is the Johannesburg-based team’s international player).”

