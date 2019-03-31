Rabada eager to contribute for Proteas at CWC

Cape Town - Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada revealed what he deems the secret success to winning the Cricket World Cup, which gets underway in England and Wales in May.

Rabada is expected to be named in the Proteas 15-man squad, which will be announced on April 18.

This will be Rabada's first World Cup appearance for the Proteas, as his country look to lift up the elusive title.

The Proteas will kick off their 2019 Cricket World Cup campaign against hosts England on May 30 at the Oval.

"My World Cup aspirations is for the team to win the competition. As a player I'd like to contribute to the best of my ability," Rabada told Niche Sport Media.

I don't think there's a secret weapon to win the World Cup but I'll say team work. If we can perform as a team and not as individuals then we've got a really good chance."

READ: Rabada stars as Delhi edge out Kolkata in Super Over

Rabada is currently in India playing for the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.

On Saturday, Rabada showed nerves of steel as he helped the Capitals defend 10 runs in a thrilling Super Over to edge out the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The 23-year-old bowled perfectly as the Knight Riders could only manage seven runs in their six deliveries.

Rabada will be in action for the Capitals on Monday when they take on the Kings XI Punjab (16:30 SA time).