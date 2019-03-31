NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Rabada eager to contribute for Proteas at CWC

2019-03-31 16:42
Kagiso Rabada (Gallo)
Kagiso Rabada (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada revealed what he deems the secret success to winning the Cricket World Cup, which gets underway in England and Wales in May.

Rabada is expected to be named in the Proteas 15-man squad, which will be announced on April 18.

This will be Rabada's first World Cup appearance for the Proteas, as his country look to lift up the elusive title.

The Proteas will kick off their 2019 Cricket World Cup campaign against hosts England on May 30 at the Oval.

"My World Cup aspirations is for the team to win the competition. As a player I'd like to contribute to the best of my ability," Rabada told Niche Sport Media.

I don't think there's a secret weapon to win the World Cup but I'll say team work. If we can perform as a team and not as individuals then we've got a really good chance."

READ: Rabada stars as Delhi edge out Kolkata in Super Over

Rabada is currently in India playing for the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.

On Saturday, Rabada showed nerves of steel as he helped the Capitals defend 10 runs in a thrilling Super Over to edge out the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The 23-year-old bowled perfectly as the Knight Riders could only manage seven runs in their six deliveries.

Rabada will be in action for the Capitals on Monday when they take on the Kings XI Punjab (16:30 SA time).

Read more on:    proteas  |  cwc 2019  |  kagiso rabada  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Brits, Van der Merwe laugh off fist fight after red card S15: Day SA sides showed wrong sort of 'punch' Sharks coach Du Preez 'can't condone' Akker behaviour Rabada stars as Delhi edge out Kolkata in Super Over Bulls edge Sharks in drama-filled SA derby
Pollard: No added pressure after 56-20 loss Bulls rotate scrumhalves for Sharks, Vermeulen passed fit 5 games that won Solskjaer the United job Behardien commands respect with consistency and class Botham grandson signs contract with Cardiff Blues

Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who will win this year's Cricket World Cup?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Vidic on his partnership with Rio Ferdinand
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 