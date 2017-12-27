NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Rabada, De Kock slip in ODI rankings

2017-12-27 11:10
Kagiso Rabada (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada and wicketkeeper/batsman Quinton de Kock have slipped down one position each in the latest ICC ODI rankings.

This comes after Black Caps pace bowler Trent Boult gained three places to reach fourth position after his team completed a 3-0 series victory over the Windies in Christchurch on Tuesday.

Boult leapfrogged the Australia pair of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood as well as Rabada after finishing with 10 wickets in the series, which included a career-best haul of seven for 34 in the second match in Christchurch.

Meanwhile, last week stand-in India skipper Rohit Sharma moved up two places to fifth to edge De Kock after the three-match series against Sri Lanka which India wrapped up 2-1.

Sharma struck an unbeaten 208 in Mohali - his third ODI double-century.

ICC ODI batsmen

1. Virat Kohli (IND) - 876

2. AB de Villiers (RSA) - 872

3. David Warner (AUS) - 865

4. Babar Azam (PAK) - 846

5. Rohit Sharma (IND) - 816

6. Quinton de Kock (RSA) - 808

7. Joe Root (ENG) - 802

8. Faf du Plessis (RSA) - 773

9. Hashim Amla (RSA) - 766

10. Kane Williamson (NZ) - 750

ICC ODI bowlers

1. Hasan Ali (PAK) - 759

2. Imran Tahir (RSA) - 743

3. Jasprit Bumrah (IND) - 729

4. Trent Boult (NZ) - 723

5.  Josh Hazlewood (AUS) - 714

6. Kagiso Rabada (RSA) - 708

6. Mitchell Starc (AUS) - 684

7. Rashid Khan (AFG) - 649

8. Liam Plunkett (ENG) - 646

10. Mitchell Santner (NZ) - 644

proteas  |  quinton de kock  |  kagiso rabada  |  cricket
