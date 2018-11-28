NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Rabada back on top of Test rankings

2018-11-28 22:28
Kagiso Rabada (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - Jonny Bairstow of England, Bangladesh's Mominul Haque and Yasir Shah of Pakistan have made impressive gains in the latest ICC Test player rankings following their contributions in their sides' convincing victories earlier this week.

Bairstow's 110 and 15 was the cornerstone of England's 42-run victory over Sri Lanka in Colombo, which gave the visitors a 3-0 series win, Mominul scored 120 and 12 as Bangladesh defeated the Windies by 64 runs in Chittagong for their maiden win over the Caribbean side, and Yasir recorded match figures of 14 for 184 as Pakistan bounced back in Dubai to level the series with New Zealand following an innings-and-16-run victory.

These performances not only earned the three players the match awards, but also reflected in the latest player rankings, which were released Wednesday morning.

Bairstow has returned to the top-20 in 16th place after rising six places, Mominul is now just outside the top-20 in 24th place after moving up 11 places and Yasir is back in the top-10 in 10th position after jumping nine places.

A number of other players have improved their rankings, following impressive performances in the just-concluded Tests.

In the batting table, which Virat Kohli of India continues to lead, Azhar Ali has moved up three places to 12th, Kusal Mendis is 20th (up by eight places), Ben Stokes is 31st (up by five places), Roshen Silva is 48th (up by five places) and Shane Dowrich is 58th (up by seven places).

Meanwhile, New Zealand's Henry Nicholls leads the pack of batsmen who have achieved career-high rankings.

Nicholls is now ranked 17th (up by three places), Jos Buttler is 18th (up by three places), Haris Sohail is 38th (up by 33 places), Babar Azam is 39th (up by 24 places) and Ben Foakes is 50th (up by four places).

In the bowlers' table, Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has become the number-one bowler after England's James Anderson lost one per cent of his points for missing the Colombo Test.

This meant Anderson lost nine points and has now dropped eight points behind the South Africa fast bowler.

Apart from Yasir, other bowlers to move up the ladder are: Taijul Islam at a career-high 21st position (up six places), Stokes at 28th (up three places), Devendra Bishoo at 32nd (up two places), Adil Rashid at a career-best 36th (up two places), Jack Leach at 41st (up two places), Lakshan Sandakan at a career-high 45th (up 11 places) and Malinda Pushpakumara at 61st (up 15 places).

Read more on:    proteas  |  kagiso rabada  |  cricket

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
2018: Two most endangered Bok stalwarts Gardner admits he got Farrell call wrong in Bok Test 4 rookies who MIGHT boost 2019 Boks 4 SA-born players in Sunwolves squad The 5 rugby laws I hate most
Vermeulen confirms shoulder dislocation in Wales Test Ernie expects Tiger to play AND captain US at Presidents Cup Blue Bulls in the black after profit in 2018 Jan Serfontein wants Springbok recall Centurion ready to make history in Boxing Day Test

Fixtures
Wednesday, 19 December 2018
South Africa Invitation XI v Pakistan, Benoni 10:00
Wednesday, 26 December 2018
South Africa v Pakistan, Centurion 10:00
Thursday, 03 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Cape Town 10:30
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 