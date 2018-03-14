NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Rabada appeals ICC suspension

2018-03-14 14:20
Kagiso Rabada (Gallo)
Cape Town - Proteas speedster Kagiso Rabada has appealed the ICC suspension that will see him miss the rest of the Australian series.

Rabada was on Monday banned for two Test matches for his incident with Steve Smith in the second Test against Australia in Port Elizabeth. 

The 22-year-old was found guilty on a Level 2 charge after brushing shoulders with the Australian skipper after he had got him out LBW. 

As a result, Rabada was given three ICC demerit points, taking his total tally to eight - enough to see him suspended. 

Cricket South Africa (CSA) then had 48 hours to appeal the decision, and they confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that they had done so. 

The ICC now have 48 hours to appoint a Judicial Commissioner, and after they have done that the hearing must take place within seven days.

"As mentioned, Kagiso remains suspended unless the appointed JC finds enough reason to allow him to play in the 3rd Test," a CSA official confirmed. 

If Rabada is cleared of the Smith charge, the one demerit point he accepted from an incident with David Warner in the second Test will not be enough to see him suspended. 

The third Test starts on March 22 in Cape Town.

Kohli's body needed the break

2018-03-14 14:10

Thursday, 22 March 2018
South Africa v Australia, Cape Town 10:00
Friday, 30 March 2018
South Africa v Australia, Johannesburg 10:00
Your thoughts on the two-Test suspension handed down by the ICC to Proteas speedster Kagiso Rabada?

