Proteas

Rabada appeal hearing set for Monday

2018-03-16 12:48
Kagiso Rabada (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Suspended Proteas speedster Kagiso Rabada will have his appeal hearing with the ICC on Monday, March 19.

Michael Heron QC of New Zealand has been appointed as the Judicial Commissioner for the hearing, which will be held via video conference.

Heron will have 48 hours to arrive at a decision once the hearing is complete.

That means that, if Rabada's punishment is dropped from a Level 2 to a Level 1 after the appeal, he would be able to play in Thursday's third Test against Australia at Newlands. 

Rabada was suspended for the remaining two matches of the ongoing four-Test series after being handed three demerit points and a 50 percent fine by ICC Match Referee Jeff Crowe for an inappropriate and deliberate shoulder contact with Australia captain Steve Smith on the opening day of the second Test in Port Elizabeth.

The conduct breach took Rabada’s demerit points to the threshold of eight points leading to the suspension. He was subsequently handed another demerit point for a send-off given to David Warner in Australia’s second innings, taking his total demerit points to nine.

Cricket South Africa will be represented by Advocate Dali Mpofu.

Read more on:    proteas  |  kagiso rabada  |  cape town  |  cricket
PICS: David Warner and family on safari

2018-03-16 11:45

WATCH: Homeless man cheers on cyclists at CT Cycle Tour
 
 
