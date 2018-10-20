NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

QDK set for new IPL team in 2019

2018-10-20 13:30
Quinton de Kock (Getty)
Cape Town - Proteas wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock is set to change to a new IPL franchise in 2019.

On Friday, Cricinfo reported that De Kock, who played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in this year's edition of the tournament had become the first sale for the 2019 event.

He will move from RCB to the Mumbai Indians.

De Kock was bought by RCB for $437 000 during the 2018 auction and the new move is an all-money deal without other players been traded.

The South African opener managed 201 runs in this year's tournament, having played eight matches. His strike rate was 124.07.

In order to balance the deal, the Mumbai Indians have release Bangladesh fast bowler, Mustafizur Rahman and Akila Dananjaya, the Sri Lankan off-spinner.

De Kock previously played for Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

He will form part of the Protea squad that travel to Australia to play five one-day internationals with the first match on November 4 in Perth. 

Read more on:    quinton de kock  |  cricket
Positive Lions confidently await Knights

2018-10-20 12:06

