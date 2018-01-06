NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Pujara: SA attack one of the best I've faced

2018-01-06 22:31
Kagiso Rabada and Morne Morkel (Gallo)
Related Links

Lloyd Burnard - Newlands

Cape Town - Indian No 3 Cheteshwar Pujara admits that this South African attack is one of the best he has ever faced in Test cricket.

Pujara and his Indian team-mates were bowled out for 209 on day two of the first Test against the Proteas at Newlands, and that could have been a lot worse had the hard-hitting Hardik Pandya not smashed 93. 

Pandya did ride his luck - he was dropped on 15 and survived a stumping chance - but he was still the shining light in what was an otherwise disappointing Indian batting effort. 

The visitors arrived in South Africa confident that, this time around, they were equipped to deal with the pace, bounce and movement that comes with playing in this country. 

Instead, Vernon Philander (3/33), Dale Steyn (2/51), Morne Morkel (2/57) and Kagiso Rabada (3/34) made the most of the Newlands wicket as India's batters struggled. 

Pujara himself had done all the hard work on day two, batting through the entire morning session before a lapse in concentration saw him removed by Philander with the very first ball after lunch when he edged to Faf du Plessis at slip. 

His knock of 26 was the next highest Indian score after Pandya, and he confirmed after the day's play that the South African attack was up there with the best he had seen. 

"This is one of the best bowling attacks I’ve faced. You know that is their strength and you need to know how to counter-attack," he said.

"All of their bowlers have done well, especially in South Africa. They know which areas to bowl in.

"At the same time, when I bat I don’t look at the bowler or the bowling line-up. I just try and a look at the ball and keep it simple. I would rather concentrate on what I want to do rather than whether they have the best bowlers in the world. It hardly matters … if you bat well, you can score runs."

The good news for Pujara and his team-mates is that they will almost certainly not be seeing that bowling attack again. 

Steyn is out with an injured heel, and he is not expected to feature in the remainder of the series. 

South Africa will resume their second innings on day two at 65/2 with a lead of 142, but Pujara believes that India are still well placed in the contest.

"I think we are in a good position. We got the two wickets today," he said.

"If we bowl well tomorrow and are chasing anything around 350, I think we are very much in the game.

"Our batters in the first innings didn’t click and I think we will have a better showing in the first innings."

 

Read more on:    proteas  |  cheteshwar pujara  |  cape town  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Steyn blow may not change SA method

2018-01-06 21:07

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Dale Steyn back with a bang on Test return! Steyn ruled out of Newlands Test, probably series Steyn leaves field, sent for scans Steyn-less Proteas well placed at Newlands Dropping Bavuma 'tough', but sensible
Boks need an overseas coach - Kempson SA Rugby gets R330m 2023 RWC 'consolation' GALLERY: 2017 sporting year in review Venus cleared in fatal Florida crash - report Shock as United dumped out of League Cup

Fixtures
Friday, 05 January 2018
South Africa v India, Cape Town 10:30
Saturday, 13 January 2018
South Africa v India, Centurion 10:00
Wednesday, 24 January 2018
South Africa v India, Johannesburg 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The Proteas have announced plans to play a four-day Test against Zimbabwe starting on Boxing Day. What do you make of this?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: 'Bad Santa' causes chaos at Ladies Euro Tour event
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 