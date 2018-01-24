NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTO TRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Pujara: One of toughest wickets I've played on

2018-01-24 18:42
Cheteshwar Pujara (Gallo)
Related Links
  Video

Proteas celebrate Vernon Philander's 50th Test

2018-01-24 17:56

To commemorate Vernon Philander's 50th Test, some of his team mates had a little bit of fun talking about how well they know the seamer.

Lloyd Burnard - Wanderers

Johannesburg - On a wicket that is providing fast bowlers all of the assistance they could ever ask for, India's Cheteshwar Pujara batted for 261 minutes at the Wanderers on Wednesday.

READ: Phehlukwayo gets 'goosebumps' watching Big Vern

His knock of 50 was not the easiest on the eye, but it has given India something to work with in this Test match after they were bowled out for 187 on day one of the third Test. 

Pujara took 54 balls to get off the mark and, when he eventually did, he was greeted by a hearty round of ironic applause from the small yet vocal crowd of supporters at the Bull Ring. 

His knock was one of immense patience and intense concentration, and his 84-run third wicket stand with skipper Virat Kohli (54) has given the Indians a lifeline as they look to avoid a series whitewash. 

It was clear for everyone watching that batting was extremely difficult, and speaking after the day's play Pujara gave a sense of just how testing it was out there.

"This is one of the toughest wickets I have ever played on," he said.

That is some statement from a man who has 56 Test matches for his country.

"It was difficult to score runs, especially initially in the first session. It was difficult to rotate the strike," he continued.

"There was a lot of bounce, it has seam movement and there is enough pace."

But, despite the challenges, Pujara believes that India are in a good position in the Test. 

"We had to work hard to score runs but with the total we have, that's as good as getting 300 on any wicket," he said.

"If we bowl well, I think we'll get them out. I think it was a good day for us.

"On this wicket you won't be able to bat without getting beaten. I wouldn't say it was a struggle ... when you get beaten you have to accept it. To score a 50 on this pitch I think is a good knock."

South Africa will start day two with on 6/1 with Aiden Markram having been dismissed late on Wednesday.

Read more on:    proteas  |  cheteshwar pujara  |  johannesburg  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Batsmen struggle on wild Wanderers wicket

2018-01-24 17:34

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Ngidi’s folks make first ever JHB trip to support son Div to make coaching return - with Zimbabwe? WP official faces hearing after racial incident Stormers send Barry back to Bloem Faf: We don't want Quinny to overthink batting
WP official faces hearing after racial incident Div to make coaching return - with Zimbabwe? Schoeman responds to Rio failed doping test allegation Federer wishes Nadal a speedy recovery Kwagga available for Commonwealth Games

Fixtures
Wednesday, 24 January 2018
South Africa v India, Johannesburg 10:00
Thursday, 01 February 2018
South Africa v India, Durban 13:00
Sunday, 04 February 2018
South Africa v India, Centurion 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

India may be ranked No 1 in the ICC Test rankings, but after their series defeat to the Proteas, do they really deserve the mantle as world's best?

Latest Multimedia

Proteas celebrate Vernon Philander's 50th Test
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 