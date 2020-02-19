NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Proteas zone in on AB for T20 World Cup

2020-02-19 09:21
AB de Villiers (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - It's looking all the more likely that AB de Villiers will represent South Africa at the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

Proteas coach Mark Boucher told Netwerk24 that he had discussions with De Villiers about returning to the international fray and is eager to include him in the squad.

For that to happen, De Villiers must make himself available for a period prior to the announcement of the Proteas squad.

De Villiers was not included in the Proteas T20 squad named earlier this week for a series against Australia and it is believed that he will make his return after the completion of the Indian Premier League, which runs from March 29-May 24.

De Villiers could make his return in the five-game T20 series against the West Indies in August, while there is also the possibility of him playing on a tour to Sri Lanka in June, however the fixtures are yet to be confirmed.

De Villiers, who retired from international cricket in May 2018, said last month he would like to return to the international arena at the T20 World Cup.

Boucher added: "Like I said from the beginning, I want to have the best players available. If AB is willing, his form is good and he makes himself available when we want him, then he has to go to the T20 World Cup if he's the best player in his position. It's not about egos, it's about sending your best team to the T20 World Cup to give yourself a chance to win the tournament."

The 2020 T20 World Cup will be held in Australia between October 18 and November 15.

South Africa will play in Group 2 alongside India, England, Afghanistan and two yet-to-be-determined nations.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

Read more on:    proteas  |  mark boucher  |  ab de villiers  |  cricket

 

