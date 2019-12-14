Proteas women's skipper 'not bothered' by CSA woes

Cape Town - Proteas women's captain Dane van Niekerk says her players aren't "bothered" by Cricket South Africa's (CSA) boardroom woes.

It's been an uphill battle in recent weeks for CSA, with the organisation having to deal with several public blowouts.

CSA had suspended chief executive officer Thabang Moroe, while the president, vice-president and current directors would remain in office.

This led to a massive blowout with the South African Cricketers' Association (SACA) and sponsors Momentum calling for the board to step down.

CSA has already lost Standard Bank as title sponsors after the bank revealed that the cricket governing body had "damaged their reputation".

However, there is some light at the end of the tunnel with the appointments of acting CEO Jacques Faul and interim Director of Cricket Graeme Smith.

Van Niekerk, who is back from the Australia, finally shed some light as to how CSA's off-field drama has affected her side.

"We had a really good meeting as a team of 21, we are not bothered by what's happening... that's the honest truth," Van Niekerk told Sport24 at the Women's T20 Super League launch on Friday.

"We don't care, our objective is to win a World Cup and I feel like that's going to unite the nation just as the Springboks did. Hopefully the nation can unite behind us at the World Cup, which is in two months... that's our objective.

"Obviously it's not ideal, I've been out of the country for the last two months, I'm not quite in the loop of what's going on but I believe us as South Africans have resilience. Whoever they put in charge hopefully will pull things together. "

The South African is currently competing in the second edition of the Women's T20 Super League, which gets underway at Newlands from Saturday to Monday.