Proteas women's duo make ICC ODI Team of the Year

Cape Town - The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday
announced the women’s ODI and T20I teams of the year with New Zealand’s Suzie
Bates named as captain of the 50-over side and Harmanpreet Kaur of India
appointed captain of the 20-over side.
The two sides have been selected by the same
voting academy*, which comprised members of the media and broadcasters who also
voted for the annual women’s individual awards to be announced later, and
took into consideration player performances in the 2018 calendar year.
Bates’ appointment as the ODI captain is a
recognition of her contribution in inspiring her side to second position in the
ICC Women’s Championship after three rounds. In the seven ODIs this calendar
year, Bates has scored 438 runs with two centuries and a half-century. Bates is
presently ranked seventh in the ICC Women’s Players Rankings for ODI Batters.
Kaur has been rewarded for spearheading her
side to the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s World T20 2018 in the Caribbean in
November. In that tournament, Kaur scored 183 runs at a strike-rate of 160.5,
while in the 25 matches in the calendar year, she accumulated 663 runs at a
strike-rate of 126.2. Kaur is ranked third in the ICC Women’s Player
Rankings for T20I Batters.
Reacting
to the news, Bates said: “Thank you very much to everyone who voted for the ICC
team of the year. To be named captain is just an absolute honour. Obviously, I
have been playing for a long time and stepped down from captaincy, but to be
named captain of a World XI is pretty special and something I will always
remember.
“It
would be nice one day if we got together to play as a group and to captain some
of the superstars, but once again such a huge honour and congratulations to all
the award winners for this year.”
Kaur was delighted to be appointed T20
captain, when she said: “To be honest, it was really surprising for me. The last
two years we did not get enough T20I matches to play and it was really tough
for me to build that confidence in the team and show that self-belief that we
can do well in T20Is. Credit goes to all team members, the way they worked hard
and show that self-belief.
“This award means a lot to me to build my
confidence, BCCI is showing confidence on me - that I can do well in the format
and I am looking forward to do well in the future.”
The 11-member women’s ODI side comprises
players from seven countries, including two each from England (Tammy Beaumont
and Sophie Ecclestone), India (Smriti Mandhana and Poonam Yadav), New Zealand
(Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine) and South Africa (Dane van Niekerk and
Marizanne Kapp), and one player each from Australia (Alyssa Healy), Pakistan
(Sana Mir) and Deandra Dottin (the Windies).
For Sana Mir, this is a second ICC recognition
in as many months after her delivery to Ireland’s Laura Delany in the ICC
Women’s World T20 2018 was voted as the Play of the ICC Women’s World T20 2018.
Sana has been selected in the ICC squad following her 19 wickets in seven matches
and is top-ranked in the ODI bowling table.
The T20I side boasts players from five
countries, including four players from the ICC Women’s World T20 2018 champions
Australia (Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner and Megan Schutt),
three players from losing finalists India (Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur
and Poonam Yadav), two players from New Zealand (Suzie Bates and Leigh
Kasperek) and one player each from Bangladesh (Rumana Ahmed) and England
(Natalie Sciver).
Rumana is the first Bangladesh player to have
been selected in the ICC squad. The right-arm leg-spinner has been the second
most successful T20I bowler in the 2018 calendar year with 30 wickets in 24
matches, including four wickets in four matches in the ICC Women’s World T20
2018.
Smriti Mandhana and Poonam Yadav are the two
India girls who feature in both the ODI and T20I squads. Other players to find
places in both the squads are Australia’s Alyssa Healy and Suzie Bates of New
Zealand.
ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Year (in
batting order):
Smriti Mandhana
(India)
Tammy Beaumont
(England)
Suzie Bates (New
Zealand - captain)
Dane van Niekerk
(South Africa)
Sophie Devine (New
Zealand)
Alyssa Healy
(Australia - wicketkeeper)
Marizanne Kapp
(South Africa)
Deandra Dottin
(Windies)
Sana Mir
(Pakistan)
Sophie Ecclestone
(England)
Poonam Yadav
(India)
ICC Women’s T20I Team of the Year (in
batting order):
Smriti Mandhana
(India)
Alyssa Healy
(Australia - wicketkeeper)
Suzie Bates (New
Zealand)
Harmanpreet Kaur
(India - captain)
Natalie Sciver
(England)
Ellyse Perry
(Australia)
Ashleigh Gardner
(Australia)
Leigh Kasperek
(New Zealand)
Megan Schutt
(Australia)
Rumana Ahmed
(Bangladesh)
Poonam Yadav
(India)
*The voting academy was: Melinda Farrell,
Melanie Jones, Lisa Sthalekar (all Australia), Charlotte Edwards, Kalika
Mehta (both England), Anjum Chopra, Snehal Pradhan (both India), Lesley Murdoch
(New Zealand), Urooj Mumtaz (Pakistan), Natalie Germanos (South Africa), Alan
Wilkins (Wales) Ian Bishop (West Indies).