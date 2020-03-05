NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Proteas Women out of T20 World Cup after semi-final heartache

2020-03-05 13:33
Nadine de Klerk (Getty)
Nadine de Klerk (Getty)
Related Links

The Proteas Women were left heartbroken at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday as they fell 5-runs short (DLS method) in their T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia. 

It was a contest drenched in drama from start to finish as the rain threatened to wash the match out in a result that would have seen South Africa - men and women sides included - qualify for their first-ever World Cup final at a senior ICC World Cup. 

The Proteas, because they finished top of their group while Australia finished second, would have qualified for the final had the rain had the final say. 

It is a situation that has seen the ICC come in for a lot of criticism due to the fact that there are no reserve days after India progressed in their semi-final against England earlier in the day, at the same venue, for the same reasons. 

For the Proteas, though, none of that mattered. 

Having won the toss, Proteas skipper Dane van Niekerk opted to bowl first and Australia's score of 134/5 from their 20 overs would have presented a seriously challenging chase for the underdogs. 

The rain started falling as the innings ended, though, and it persisted long enough to see the game reduced. 

When the Proteas came out to bat, the revised total meant they needed 98 runs from 13 overs. 

That was always going to be a tough ask and what followed were scenes all too familiar for South African cricket fans who have followed World Cups since 1992. 

South Africa lost wickets regularly and while there was fight from Sune Luus (21 off 22) and Laura Wolvaardt (41* off 27), they were never really in the run chase. 

The Proteas needed 19 runs from the final over, but they finished on 92/5.

- Compiled by Lloyd Burnard 

Read more on:    proteas  |  t20 womens world cup  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Proteas hero Malan credits team-mates after comeback from nightmare debut Boucher gives AB deadline for Proteas comeback Ngidi, Malan lead Proteas to series win over Australia Bok star Pieter-Steph says no to English club Forward duo set for Bulls debuts, Libbok at No 10
Forward duo set for Bulls debuts, Libbok at No 10 Swallows return from the soccer grave Stalwart Dry just a phone call away for Blitzboks Bavuma withdrawn for remainder of Aussie series Rulani Mokwena to join Chippa United as new head coach

Fixtures
Saturday, 07 March 2020
South Africa v Australia, Potchefstroom 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who will win the upcoming Proteas v Australia three-match T20 series?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 