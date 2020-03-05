Proteas Women out of T20 World Cup after semi-final heartache

The Proteas Women were left heartbroken at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday as they fell 5-runs short (DLS method) in their T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia.

It was a contest drenched in drama from start to finish as the rain threatened to wash the match out in a result that would have seen South Africa - men and women sides included - qualify for their first-ever World Cup final at a senior ICC World Cup.

The Proteas, because they finished top of their group while Australia finished second, would have qualified for the final had the rain had the final say.



It is a situation that has seen the ICC come in for a lot of criticism due to the fact that there are no reserve days after India progressed in their semi-final against England earlier in the day, at the same venue, for the same reasons.

For the Proteas, though, none of that mattered.

Having won the toss, Proteas skipper Dane van Niekerk opted to bowl first and Australia's score of 134/5 from their 20 overs would have presented a seriously challenging chase for the underdogs.



The rain started falling as the innings ended, though, and it persisted long enough to see the game reduced.

When the Proteas came out to bat, the revised total meant they needed 98 runs from 13 overs.

That was always going to be a tough ask and what followed were scenes all too familiar for South African cricket fans who have followed World Cups since 1992.

South Africa lost wickets regularly and while there was fight from Sune Luus (21 off 22) and Laura Wolvaardt (41* off 27), they were never really in the run chase.

The Proteas needed 19 runs from the final over, but they finished on 92/5.

