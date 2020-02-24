Proteas women gaining belief in pursuit of history

Cape
Town - There is still a long way to go, but South Africa's final over
victory against England in their opening match of the Women's T20 World Cup
in Perth on Sunday was a massive statement of intent.
The Proteas have never competed
in a World Cup final, in T20 or ODI cricket, and that is very much the aim in
2020 – for both the men and the women.
Led by captain Dane van Niekerk,
player of the match on Sunday, this side is looking to achieve what their male
counterparts have been unable to in 28 years of international
cricket.
The
Proteas women have played in 11 World cups of their own - six 50-over
and five T20 - and have also never reached a tournament final despite
semi-final appearances in 2000 and 2017 in the 50-over format and in 2014's T20
World Cup.
The struggles of the men's side
in major ICC tournaments, meanwhile, is well-documented with them having lost four
50-over World Cup semi-finals and two T20 World Cup semi-finals since
1992.
For such a proud and talented cricketing
nation, those returns on the biggest stages are difficult to understand.
With Sunday's win over England,
though, the Proteas women took a significant step towards qualifying for the
semi-finals in Australia.
"It's crucial for us," Mignon
du Preez told media in Perth after seeing her side home with the bat.
"We've always known how
strong we are and that we've got match winners and we know we've got one of the
best bowling attacks in the world.
"We haven't always shown
what we're capable of. We had a monkey on our back, but it's now done and dusted,
and I think this will give us the boost we need."
The monkey that Du Preez was
referring to was South Africa having lost to England in all of their last seven
meetings at ICC tournaments before Sunday.
"There have been a few
nightmares in the past but to finally put that behind us and move on is really
exciting," she said.
This South African side, on their
day, can mix it with the world's best.
Their batting is strong with
Lizelle Lee one of the most dangerous openers in the women's game while
allrounders Van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp are world class, as they showed on
Sunday. Van Niekerk returned figures of 2/20 (4) and followed that up with 46
(51) with the bat while Kapp took 2/19 (4) and made 38 (33) coming in at No
3.
While the form of that pair will
be crucial to any success South Africa has at this tournament, there are other
match winners in big-hitting finisher Chloe Tryon and seamer Shabnim
Ismail.
The Proteas have moved on from
being a promising young side to a side rich in experience, talent and, perhaps
most importantly, belief.
"We've decided that we know
we're good enough and we just have to play and enjoy it," Du Preez, who
was playing in her 100th T20, said.
"This is a wonderful
opportunity. It's the biggest women's World Cup that there has been so far, and
this is just a time for us to use our talents and enjoy."
In a thrilling finish, South
Africa went into the last over against England, who were one of the
pre-tournament favourites, needing 9 runs for victory.
The composed nature in which they
finished the match, with Du Preez (15* off 11) launching Katherine Brunt over
square leg for six in the fourth ball of the over, was a sign of the belief
this side has.
"There were nerves," Du
Preez acknowledged.
"I just had to breathe, take
some time and tell myself that I'm good enough.
"I've played 100 games ...
enough games in my career to step up in crucial moments and to finally do that
and contribute to the team is really special.
"I actually thought it just
went up and I kind of held my breath for a little bit."
Next up for the Proteas is a
clash against Thailand on Friday while Pakistan and the West Indies are the other sides
in their group.