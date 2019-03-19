NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Proteas wobble but win epic Super Over thriller at Newlands

2019-03-19 21:57
David Miller (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - South Africa have won the first T20I against Sri Lanka after a thriller saw a Super Over finish at Newlands after the two sides were tied on 134 following their allotted 20 overs.

SCORECARD: Proteas v Sri Lanka, 1st T20I

Set 135 to win, the Proteas were in early trouble, losing their first three wickets for 52 runs with the inform Quinton de Kock and Faf du Plessis back in the dugout along with Reeza Hendricks.

Rassie van der Dussen (34) and David Miller steadied the ship and put on 66 for the fourth wicket before Van der Dussen fell to Lasith Malinga with victory in sight.

Miller was run out for 41 in the same over as Sri Lanka showed some excellent fight. Andile Phehlukwayo was next out for 4, followed by Kagiso Rabada for a duck as the Proteas began to wobble.

Needing 5 to win in the final over, South Africa could only managed 4 runs after a brilliant over by Isul Udana. With the scores tied, a Super Over decided the game.

The Proteas batted first in the Super Over with Miller and Van der Dussen the chosen batsmen. They managed 14 runs off Malinga's over with Miller smashing a four and a six to leave Sri Lanka with 15 needed to win.

Imran Tahir was the chosen bowler for the Sri Lankan Super Over chase with the visitors opting for Thisara Perera and Avishka Fernando.

Tahir held his nerve, however, only conceding 5 runs as the Proteas won the Super Over.

Earlier, the Sri Lankan innings never really got going thanks to regular strikes by the Proteas. The visitors innings was propped up by Kamindu Mendis who top-scored with 41 while Thisara Perera contributed 19.

Phehlukwayo was the pick of the South African bowlers with 3/25 in his four overs, while Lutho Sipamla picked up 1/19 in his allotted overs. 

More to follow...

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
South African lock sent packing by Hurricanes Bulls welcome back several stalwarts from injury SAHRC's probe into Willemse's racism claims set to start WATCH: Wits player breaks down in post-match interview Rassie’s brain worthy match for Hansen: author
Wales up to 2nd on World Rugby rankings Stormers visit scene of Bok heroism We can beat any Test side - Afghanistan's Nabi SA rugby faces mass exodus after Rugby World Cup De Kock soars in ICC ODI rankings

Fixtures
Friday, 22 March 2019
South Africa v Sri Lanka, Centurion 18:00
Sunday, 24 March 2019
South Africa v Sri Lanka, , Johannesburg 14:30
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who will win this year's Cricket World Cup?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Vidic on his partnership with Rio Ferdinand
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 