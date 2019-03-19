Proteas wobble but win epic Super Over thriller at Newlands

Cape Town - South Africa have won the first T20I against Sri Lanka after a thriller saw a Super Over finish at Newlands after the two sides were tied on 134 following their allotted 20 overs.

Set 135 to win, the Proteas were in early trouble, losing their first three wickets for 52 runs with the inform Quinton de Kock and Faf du Plessis back in the dugout along with Reeza Hendricks.

Rassie van der Dussen (34) and David Miller steadied the ship and put on 66 for the fourth wicket before Van der Dussen fell to Lasith Malinga with victory in sight.

Miller was run out for 41 in the same over as Sri Lanka showed some excellent fight. Andile Phehlukwayo was next out for 4, followed by Kagiso Rabada for a duck as the Proteas began to wobble.

Needing 5 to win in the final over, South Africa could only managed 4 runs after a brilliant over by Isul Udana. With the scores tied, a Super Over decided the game.

The Proteas batted first in the Super Over with Miller and Van der Dussen the chosen batsmen. They managed 14 runs off Malinga's over with Miller smashing a four and a six to leave Sri Lanka with 15 needed to win.

Imran Tahir was the chosen bowler for the Sri Lankan Super Over chase with the visitors opting for Thisara Perera and Avishka Fernando.

Tahir held his nerve, however, only conceding 5 runs as the Proteas won the Super Over.

Earlier, the Sri Lankan innings never really got going thanks to regular strikes by the Proteas. The visitors innings was propped up by Kamindu Mendis who top-scored with 41 while Thisara Perera contributed 19.

Phehlukwayo was the pick of the South African bowlers with 3/25 in his four overs, while Lutho Sipamla picked up 1/19 in his allotted overs.

