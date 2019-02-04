NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Proteas up to 3rd in ODI rankings

2019-02-04 12:25
Faf du Plessis
Faf du Plessis (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - The Proteas have edged past New Zealand in the ICC ODI team rankings following their 3-2 series win against Pakistan.

The ICC released the latest one-day rankings on Monday following India's 4-1 away series triumph against New Zealand.

The result saw the Black Caps slip below South Africa into fourth place.

Last week, the Proteas clinched their ODI series against Pakistan 3-2 following their seven-wicket win at Newlands in the deciding clash.

In the player rankings, Quinton de Kock moved up one place to eighth, Hashim Amla rose three places to 13th and Reeza Hendricks shot up 36 places to 94th.

Meanwhile, Andile Phehlukwayo's eight wickets in the series saw him gain 13 places (to 19th position) while Dwaine Pretorius has moved up from 53rd to 44th slot.

The Proteas' next opponents will be Sri Lanka, when they host their visitors in five ODIs starting on March 3 at the Wanderers.

ICC ODI team rankings:

1. England - 126

2. India - 122

3. South Africa - 111

4. New Zealand - 111

5. Pakistan - 102

6. Australia - 100

7. Bangladesh - 93

8. Sri Lanka - 78

9. West Indies - 72

10. Afghanistan - 67

ICC ODI batsmen rankings:

1. Virat Kohli (IND) - 887

2. Rohit Sharma (IND) - 854

3. Ross Taylor (ENG) - 821

4. Joe Root (ENG) - 807

5. Babar Azam (PAK) - 801

6. Faf du Plessis (RSA) - 791

7. Shai Hope (WI) - 780

8. Quinton de Kock (RSA) - 758

9. Fakhar Zaman (PAK) - 755

10. Shikhar Dhawan (IND) - 744

ICC ODI bowler rankings:

1. Jasprit Bumrah (IND) - 808

2. Rashid Khan (AFG) - 788

3. Trent Boult (NZ) - 732

4. Kuldeep Yadav (IND) - 719

5. Yuzvendra Chahal (IND) - 709

6. Mustafizur Rahman (BANG) - 695

7. Kagiso Rabada (RSA) - 688

8. Adil Rashid (ENG) - 683

9. Mujeeb Ur Rahman (AFG) - 679

10. Josh Hazlewood (AUS) - 665

Read more on:    proteas  |  icc  |  cricket

 

