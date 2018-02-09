Proteas turn to pink in must-win clash

Cape Town - The Proteas will be hoping for some Pink Day inspiration in the fourth One-Day International (ODI) against India at the Wanderers Stadium on Saturday.
The Proteas have yet to lose an ODI in pink - they have won seven out of seven - which should serve as extra inspiration with the series on the line.
The Pink ODI has become a standout feature on the cricketing calendar, with the players, stakeholders and fans playing their part in raising funds towards fighting breast cancer.
This year, the Breast Care Clinic at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg is the new beneficiary, with all funds raised on the day going towards the facility.
Proteas all-rounder Chris Morris says the day is special for all the players involved, and has given them extra motivation to preserve their unbeaten record.
"It is a special day for South Africa," Morris said of the occasion.
"We play for a special cause and it is always a great event playing in front of a pink and packed Wanderers. It has been a great tradition playing in pink, it is for a good cause and we are lucky as cricketers to do what we do and be healthy. There are a lot of people in our country suffering with cancer, particularly breast cancer, this day has an emotional side to it and we are glad we can do our bit.
"There is natural pressure but our unbeaten run in pink will obviously add more pressure to it," he said.
"It is do or die, if we lose one more that is the series gone. We will be fighting for every ball and every single run out there. There is pressure but what is cricket without pressure, it would be boring."
India lead the six-match series 3-0.
Tickets for the match have been sold out. The match will start at 13:00 local time.