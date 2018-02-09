Proteas turn to pink in must-win clash

Cape Town - The Proteas will be hoping for some Pink Day inspiration in the fourth One-Day International (ODI) against India at the Wanderers Stadium on Saturday.

The Proteas have yet to lose an ODI in pink - they have won seven out of seven - which should serve as extra inspiration with the series on the line.

The Pink ODI has become a standout feature on the cricketing calendar, with the players, stakeholders and fans playing their part in raising funds towards fighting breast cancer.

This year, the Breast Care Clinic at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg is the new beneficiary, with all funds raised on the day going towards the facility.