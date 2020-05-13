NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Proteas' tour of West Indies still on cards

2020-05-13 18:36
Quinton de Kock (Getty Images)
Related Links

South African and West Indian officials remain hopeful that a South African Test and Twenty20 tour of the West Indies will take place this year - despite announcing on Wednesday that tours by South Africa's women and the men's A team had been postponed.

The women were due to play five one-day internationals in Jamaica and Trinidad, starting at the end of May, while the men's A team were due to start their tour in Antigua in June. Both tours were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement released by Cricket South Africa on Wednesday quoted Johnny Grave, chief executive of Cricket West Indies, as saying discussions were continuing with CSA about the feasibility of the senior men's tour, due to start on 15 July.

Read more on:    west indies  |  proteas  |  cricket  |  coronavirus

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
1995, 2007, 2019: An all-time Springbok 'World Cup Final XV' Jake White lures Springbok livewire Gio Aplon to Loftus Bands recalls the day McCaw was monstered at Loftus Why Springbok giant RG will only grow further Rugby's Top 20 greatest tries based on YouTube views
OPINION | Liverpool deserve title if Premier League is cancelled Rugby unions bracing for 'Black Friday' sale as deadline day looms Why Springbok giant RG will only grow further WATCH | As Stormers say goodbye to Leyds, do you recall THIS pass? Ewie Cronje and the match that crumpled SA elite

Vote

How should the 2019/20 English Premier League title race be resolved?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | PGA Tour players share their best stories on Tiger Woods
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 