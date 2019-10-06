Proteas top order crumbles as India win 1st Test

Cape Town - The Proteas have lost the first Test against India after being rolled in the opening session of day 5 on Sunday.

SCOREBOARD: India v SA - 1st Test

South Africa, having started the day 11/1 as they looked to salvage a draw, lost 7 wickets before lunch before eventually being dismissed for 191 in their second innings to go down by 203 runs.

At one stage, the Proteas lost 5 wickets in less than 30 minutes as the top order fell to pieces.

The only resistance came down the order with Dane Piedt (56) and debutant Sen Muthusamy (49*) sharing a 91-run stand for the 9th wicket.

India now lead the three-match series 1-0.

More to follow ...

Scores in brief:

India - 502/7 dec (Agarwal 215, Rohit 176, Maharaj 3/189) and 323/4 dec (Rohit 127, Pujara 81, Maharaj 2/129)

SA 431 (Elgar 160, De Kock 111, Du Plessis 55, Ashwin 7/145) and 191 (Piedt 56, Muthusamy 49*, Markram 39, Shami 5/35, Jadeja 4/72)

India won by 203 runs and lead the three-match series 1-0