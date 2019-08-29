NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas to tackle England in 'Pink Day' ODI at Wanderers

2019-08-29 14:59
Faf du Plessis
Faf du Plessis (Gallo Images)
Herman Mostert - Sport24

Cape Town - Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the Central Gauteng Lions (CGL) on Thursday confirmed that the popular "Pink Day" One-Day International (ODI) will again take place at the Wanderers in Johannesburg next year.

The Proteas are scheduled to tackle England in an ODI there on February 9 (10:00 start), CSA confirmed via a press statement.

The match will be played in aid of breast cancer awareness with all funds being allocated towards breast cancer research and the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital once again the beneficiary.

"All the funds are channelled via a registered PBO with a whole host of donation mechanics including SMS, Snapscan and transfer," Central Lions CEO Greg Fredericks said i the statement.

"For more information, fans can visit www.pinkday.co.za and go to ticketpros.co.za when ticket sales open on 7 October."

CSA CEO Thabang Moroe also voiced his excitement: "I would like to thank the Board of England whose players and team management have wholeheartedly supported the spirit of our Pink Day ODIs.

"They gave us similar support when they played in the memorable match in 2016 when Joe Root scored a century for England before the Proteas got home by one wicket in a thrilling finish. This is truly what sport can do."

Read more on:    csa  |  england  |  proteas  |  cricket

 

