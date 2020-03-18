NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Proteas to go into self-isolation for 14 days after returning from India

2020-03-18 09:39
Proteas
Proteas wicket celebration (AFP)
The Proteas' 16-man squad will go into self-isolation for 14 days as a precaution following their return from their cancelled tour of India.

The Proteas arrived home safely on Wednesday morning after their three-match ODI series was postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The opening ODI in Dharamsala was washed out, before the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to call off the two remaining ODIs.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the BCCI revealed that the ODI series would be rescheduled at a later date.

CSA's Chief Medical Officer Shuaib Manjra confirmed on Wednesday that the team will be placed in self-isolation for a minimum of two weeks.

"We've recommended that all players self-isolate and social distance themselves for a minimum of 14 days because I think it's proper guidance to protect people around them," he said in Johannesburg.

"In that period, should any of them have any symptoms or any other factors of concern, we will ensure we investigate appropriately and manage it accordingly."

According to the Hindustan Times website, India's confirmed coronavirus cases to date has risen to 148.

Manjra revealed that the CSA staff have educated the Proteas on the coronavirus pandemic that has brought this year's sporting calendar to a grinding halt.

"We've educated them (the players) of the disease, what it means, what the symptoms are and monitoring themselves in terms of temperature," he added.

"We've continued to make our experts available to them even post-tour. Should any of them have concerns or symptoms, they would contact us or the medical staff."

Several players of the squad were expected to remain in India for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the BCCI postponed the start of the tournament from 29 March until 15 April.

- Compiled by Lynn Butler

 

