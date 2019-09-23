NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas T20 skipper De Kock hails 'clever' Fortuin

2019-09-23 21:07
Bjorn Fortuin
Bjorn Fortuin (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Proteas T20 skipper Quinton de Kock has hailed spinner Bjorn Fortuin for his performance against India in the third T20 in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Fortuin took 2/19 in his three overs as a superb bowling performance from the Proteas saw them restrict India to 134/9 in their 20 overs.

The 24-year-old made his international debut for the Proteas in the second T20 in Mohali and took 1/32.

De Kock, who led his side to a clinical nine-wicket victory, admitted that he only has the highest praise for the Lions spinner.

"I'm impressed with Bjorn Fortuin, an up and coming young spinner for the team," De Kock told reporters after the game.

"To come to into conditions where we know that the Indian team is very good at playing spin and to bowl the way he did.

"He was very clever the way he mixed up his pace, the areas to where he bowled. Ja, I can only praise him at the highest level and I'm very happy for the guy."

Beuran Hendricks, who came into the side in place of Anrich Nortje, went on to finish with 2/14 in 4 which almost matched his career best 4/14 against Pakistan earlier this year

"Beuran bowled really well in our T20 league back home and then coming up to this game, he has worked really hard on his skill  He deserved the chance and he took it with both hands and I'm very happy for him," said De Kock.

India and South Africa went on to share the T20 series 1-1 after the first match was abandoned.

The Proteas now move on to the three-match Test series starting on Wednesday, October 2.

Compiled by Lynn Butler

