Proteas sweat as shoulder flare-up puts Steyn in CWC jeopardy

Cape Town - Proteas fast bowler Dale Steyn will return to South Africa after his right shoulder flared up while playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL).



Steyn will be assessed by a shoulder specialist and measures will be put in place to get him ready for the Cricket World Cup in England and Wales next month.

Proteas team manager, Dr Mohammed Moosajee explained: "Dale felt discomfort after playing his second match at the tournament. Upon assessment and subsequent investigations, a flare-up of his right shoulder was confirmed. With the World Cup around the corner, it is our priority to get him back to full fitness before the squad departs on May 19. He will consult with a shoulder specialist upon his return and a recovery plan will be put in place."

The Proteas' World Cup squad will assemble for their week-long camp on May 12 prior to departing for the tournament.

South Africa's first match at the tournament will be against hosts England at The Oval on Thursday, May 30.



South Africa's 2019 Cricket World Cup squad:

Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir, Rassie van der Dussen