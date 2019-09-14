NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Proteas star Bavuma speaks up on gender-based violence

2019-09-14 15:21
Temba Bavuma
Temba Bavuma (Gallo Images)
Lynn Butler - Sport24

Cape Town - Proteas middle-order batsman Temba Bavuma has spoken up over the recent gender-based violence protests and xenophobic attacks taking place in South Africa.

Over the past few weeks, News24 has reported that thousands of South Africans have protested under the hashtag #AmINext, in response to the frequent murders of young South African women. 

Meanwhile, deadly riots have occurred in Pretoria and Johannesburg in the last few weeks following the xenophobic attacks on foreigners.

According to News24, at least 12 people have died and more than 600 Nigerians have fled South Africa.

Bavuma, who is currently with the Proteas in India, said it was "scary" to think about what is happening back home.

"It's been a bit daunting for us as South Africans since we've been away from home," Bavuma said on Friday.

"We are trying to enjoy yourselves and play for the people back home but there's actually bigger issues affecting the nation ... the issue with women abuse and the xenophobia attacks that have also come to light again.

"As players, it's scary because we also have wives, we've got women in our lives. The last thing we want to do is for them to get embroiled with it. We've also got friends who are foreigners and you don't want anything to happen to them.

"As a South African and a Protea on behalf of the guys, we want to send a voice and a word of encouragement to the people back home. Let's look after each other."

Bavuma will hope to make his T20 debut for the Proteas in in Dharamsala on Sunday.

Play is scheduled to start at 15:30 SA time.

Proteas T20I squad v India:

Quinton de Kock (Titans, captain), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions, vice-captain), Temba Bavuma (Lions), Junior Dala (Titans), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Beuran Hendricks (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), David Miller (Dolphins), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), George Linde (Cape Cobras)

Proteas T20 tour to India itinerary:

Sunday, September 15 - 1st T20I at Dharamsala - 15:30 SA time

Wednesday, September 18 - 2nd T20I at Mohali - 15:30 SA time

Sunday, September 22 - 3rd T20I at Bengaluru - 15:30 SA time

Read more on:    proteas  |  temba bavuma  |  cricket

 

