Proteas

Proteas' slow over-rate sees Faf suspended for 1 Test

2019-01-06 15:55
Faf du Plessis (Gallo)
Cape Town - The Proteas will have to do without the services of captain, Faf du Plessis at the Wanderers after he was suspended for one Test by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for over-rate infringements during the second Test against Pakistan at Newlands.

Needing 41 on the fourth day to secure the Test and the series, South Africa easily achieved victory on Sunday morning.

But it was the four-pronged pace attack put together by the Proteas brains trust that sees the national captain in trouble with the ICC who tweeted their decision on Sunday afternoon, saying "South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has been suspended for one Test for a second minor over-rate offence within 12 months."

Match referee David Boon imposed the suspension on Du Plessis after South Africa were ruled to be one over short after time allowances were taken into consideration.

This is the second time the Proteas captain has been found guilty of an over-rate offence in 12 months, the first coming against in the Centurion Test match against India on January 17, 2018.

Du Plessis was fined 20% of his match fees while the rest of the playing XI were docked 10%.

With both Hashim Amla and Aiden Markram under an injury cloud and Du Plessis suspended, it seems certain that Zubayr Hamza of the Cape Cobras will now make his debut for the Proteas during the third Test at the Wanderers which starts on Friday, January 11.

 

