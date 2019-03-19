Proteas selectors must choose between reputation and form

Cape
Town - The Proteas squad
for the 2019 World
Cup is largely settled.
The captain and coach will always
leave the door slightly open for other players, but reading between the lines
it is clear that almost all 15 names
have been decided on.
There is one exception, though, and Hashim Amla's participation
at the World Cup remains uncertain.
His ODI record is superb - he
averages almost 50 at a strike rate
of almost 90 - but Amla has been
sidelined over the past few weeks because of personal circumstances.
With his father critically ill,
the 35-year-old has put his World Cup charge on ice, and understandably
so.
The problem is that Amla been
struggling to find consistently good form for several months now. The
five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka would have been the perfect opportunity
to assess what kind of touch he was in, but he did not feature at all.
Absent from the squad for the
upcoming three T20s against Sri Lanka too, Amla will not wear a Proteas strip again
before the World Cup.
It leaves coach Ottis Gibson, skipper Faf du Plessis and the Proteas
selectors with much to consider.
While Reeza Hendricks appeared to be next in line to the opening slot in
Amla's absence, Aiden Markram seems
to have now muscled his way in following a superb run of form in the Momentum
One Day Cup and then a 67* at
the top of the order in the 5th ODI against Sri Lanka on Saturday.
If Amla is left out of the World
Cup squad, it is a decision that will almost certainly ruffle feathers in the
South African cricket community.
"You'd want to pick on form,
but if there is no form to go with then you have to look at reputation I
guess," Gibson told media in Cape Town on Monday ahead of Tuesday's first
T20I at Newlands.
"That's something that we
will have to look at, obviously with regards to Hash, because he has not played
any cricket for a long time now because of his family situation.
"When we sit down to discuss
the team that will be one of the things we have to consider."
Amla could potentially play the remainder
of the One Day Cup with the Cape Cobras – they have two pool fixtures remaining
- while there is also the domestic T20 competition before the World Cup.
It may not be international
cricket, but runs domestically will at least give the selectors some
reassurance that Amla is batting at the level he needs to.
The squad for the first T20I is the
same as the ODI squad that finished the series against Sri Lanka, but it will
change significantly for the second and third T20Is at Centurion and the
Wanderers.
One name that stands out in that
second squad is Chris
Morris.
With Dwaine Pretorius and Andile
Phehlukwayo the front-runners to be selected as the specialist World Cup
allrounders, Morris looks to be completely out of the running.
But, speaking on Monday, Gibson
suggested that there was always a chance for somebody to use the T20 series
against Sri Lanka to make one last play at the World Cup.
"I'm not too sure about the
IPL but playing international T20s you will always have an opportunity,"
he said.
"We have always looked at it
like a Ryder Cup selection where the Ryder Cup captain has a wildcard pick.
"There is still an
opportunity and if somebody comes and does something unbelievable within the
next couple of games, then there is still an opportunity for the selectors to
consider that person."
Tuesday's first T20I starts at 18:00.