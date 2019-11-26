Proteas seamer backs 'positive' Nkwe as long-term coaching option

Cape Town - Proteas seamer Beuran Hendricks has backed interim team director Enoch Nkwe as the right man for the job.

The 36-year-old Nkwe was somewhat of a surprise appointment after former coach Ottis Gibson was sacked following a disappointing 2019 World Cup campaign.

The team director is effectively the head coach role, and while Nkwe drew a T20 series in India 1-1 in his first test in charge, the 3-0 hammering the Proteas took there in the Test series brought him crashing back down to earth.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) is now in the process of urgently looking to appoint a permanent director of cricket (DOC), and whoever that person is will then play a major role in deciding Nkwe's future.

For now, though, it looks almost certain that Nkwe will remain charge for the four Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is the Proteas will play when they host England over the festive season.

For Hendricks, who became part of the 2019 World Cup squad when he replaced an injured Dale Steyn, the Proteas have a quality leader.

Hendricks played under Nkwe at the Lions at during the 2018/19 season and he was also part of the T20 squad that drew the series in India.

"Enoch has a very positive outlook," Hendricks was quoted as saying by Netwerk24.

"I've worked with him at the Lions and at the Proteas and I feel he is cut out for the role.

"I would say that he can do the job in the long run, but that is obviously CSA's decision. He has good player management skills and creates a positive environment."

Hendricks has missed the entire Mzansi Super League so far with a foot injury, but he is hoping to feature for the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants on Wednesday when they host the Paarl Rocks in Port Elizabeth.