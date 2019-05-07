NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Proteas: Rabada, Steyn in race against time for CWC opener

2019-05-07 14:40
Kagiso Rabada
Kagiso Rabada (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Lloyd Burnard - Sport24

Cape Town - The news out of the Proteas camp on Tuesday centred around Anrich Nortje's withdrawal from the World Cup squad. 

More concerning, however, is the reality that Kagiso Rabada and Dale Steyn have not yet been given the all-clear. 

Nortje picked up a freakish hand injury in Port Elizabeth on Monday and will be replaced in the squad by Chris Morris, but attention will now turn swiftly to Rabada and Steyn and getting the duo fit and firing for the May 30 tournament opener against England at The Oval. 

Team manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee and physiotherapist Craig Govender addressed media in Johannesburg on Tuesday, and it quickly became clear that both Steyn and Rabada faced significant fitness challenges between now and the World Cup.

Rabada's current state is more worrying than Steyn's. 

"Kagiso Rabada developed a significant lower back lumbar muscle strain with associated muscle spasms while playing for Delhi," Moosajee explained.

"The anticipated recovery period is two to three weeks and we are hopeful that he will make a recovery to be part of the World Cup squad."

The use of the word "hopeful" does not inspire much confidence. 

Rabada's role in this Proteas World Cup charge can never be understated. He is undoubtedly South Africa's biggest strength with the ball, and he is the man tasked with leading a fast bowling attack that most accept is Faf du Plessis' most dangerous weapon heading into the tournament.

While Nortje's withdrawal is obviously unfortunate, a Rabada withdrawal would be catastrophic for the Proteas. 

"With KG we are extra cautious for two reasons. First, because he has had a previous back injury that kept him out of the game for a protracted period, and secondly because of his importance in the squad," Moosajee added.

"We are making sure that we are managing his rehab and return to play carefully. We are confident, but we want to give him as much time as possible."

Govender explained the difficulty in trying to manage Rabada's work load during his time in India at the IPL. 

"There is a lot of cricket being played and we try and manage that as best we can, but sometimes we can't when we are not there," Govender said.

"In the case of KG, we have to take into consideration flights in India. They don't always sit in the most comfortable domestic flights and he is a tall boy as well. Playing that amount of cricket and sitting for that amount of time does play a role for a fast bowler."

While Steyn's situation is also far from ideal, it sounds significantly more encouraging. 

"Dale Steyn consulted with an orthopaedic shoulder specialist in Cape Town," Moosajee said.

"He has responded well to treatment and is showing signs of improvement. Scans reveal nothing of significance compared to those done after his previous surgery.

"He is currently doing rehab and training and following a very specific program.

"He will be reassessed when we assemble for a World Cup camp this weekend." 

All of JP Duminy (shoulder), Lungi Ngidi (side strain) and Tabraiz Shamsi (back), meanwhile, have been cleared as being 100% fully fit. 

The Proteas squad will meet in Cape Town on Sunday where they will begin a three-day team building camp before jetting off to Pretoria to spend time in the nets at the High-Performance Centre in Pretoria.  

Read more on:    proteas  |  dale steyn  |  kagiso rabada  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
SA gets 1 referee, 1 TMO for Rugby World Cup 2019 Tribunal finds Folau guilty of 'high-level' conduct breach Loftus crowd (7 483) tells a sad story Injured Proteas speedster withdraws from World Cup squad Bulls offer 12 000 tickets at R20 for Crusaders clash
SA gets 1 referee, 1 TMO for Rugby World Cup 2019 SA sports bosses meet to ponder Caster appeal Tribunal finds Folau guilty of 'high-level' conduct breach Andy Murray given Queen's wildcard Rasta to ref Bulls v Crusaders duel

Fixtures
Thursday, 30 May 2019
England v South Africa, , London 11:30
Sunday, 02 June 2019
Bangladesh v South Africa, , London 11:30
Wednesday, 05 June 2019
India v South Africa, , Southampton 11:30
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who will win this year's Cricket World Cup?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 