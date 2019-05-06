NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Proteas: Rabada eases worries over back injury

2019-05-06 10:21
Kagiso Rabada (AP)
Kagiso Rabada (AP)
Cape Town - Kagiso Rabada has suggested that the back injury that ruled him out of the IPL will not threaten his World Cup participation.

It is fantastic news for the Proteas, who are relying on Rabada to spearhead their fast bowling attack at the global showpiece, which gets underway on May 30. 

Rabada returned to South Africa from the Delhi Capitals India on Friday after scans last week prompted Proteas management to recall him. 

Proteas team manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee will provide an injury update in Johannesburg on Tuesday, but Rabada is expected to be given the 'all clear'. 

"Regarding my back, I’m good - precautionary is all," he wrote in an Instagram post over the weekend. 

The other major injury concern in the Proteas squad is Dale Steyn, who also returned to South Africa after just two matches in the IPL with the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Steyn is suffering from a shoulder injury, and news on his development on Tuesday is highly anticipated. 

Lungi Ngidi (side strain) and Anrich Nortje (shoulder) have also been battling to reach full fitness ahead of the tournament.  

Read more on:    proteas  |  ipl  |  cwc 2019  |  kagiso rabada  |  cricket

 

