NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Proteas’ quickies find new paradise!

2018-11-04 15:12
Lungi Ngidi
Lungi Ngidi (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Rob Houwing, Sport24 chief writer

Cape Town – It is on the other side of the Swan River to the legendary WACA Ground, but South Africa’s pace bowlers found the new Perth Stadium surface every bit as much to their liking in maiden exposure to it on Sunday.

Almost as if transported across by barge, it possessed many of the same bounce-and-carry hallmarks – with a noticeable bit of initial seam movement, into the bargain – as the hallowed strip at the venue that has now been largely decommissioned for premier international cricket.

Certainly the Proteas had the better of conditions after Faf du Plessis conveniently won the toss in the first of three ODIs and made the appropriate call to insert currently fragile Australia … just as certainly, though, the tourists illuminatingly bossed all facets of the contest, eventually romping to a six-wicket triumph with more than 20 overs to spare.

Of the four seamers used by South Africa, only veteran Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada had previously played international cricket at the WACA … but would very quickly have been able to observe to gleeful allies Lungi Ngidi and Andile Phehlukwayo that the strip across the water, in a 60,000-seater multisport arena, seemed no less inviting for their trade.

All of the quartet duly got stuck in with significant relish, the first-named three shock-factors cranking up the pace to consistently menacing levels and Phehlukwayo, wisely abandoning his penchant for liberal changes of pace and back-of-the-hand trickery on grippier pitches, joining the party by relying more on the disciplined “basics” of his medium-pace fare to bag a haul of 3/33.

The most telling blows, however, were struck right at the outset by the 35-year-old (some might wish to alter that to “young”, based on this display) Steyn, who ripped out left-handers Travis Short and D’Arcy Short in the space of three deliveries in his second over to place the host nation rapidly on the back foot at four for two.

Australia never really recovered, being bundled out for 152 and leaving almost 12 overs criminally unused: captain Aaron Finch ruefully admitted afterwards that “it felt like they were all over us at times”.

A thumping SA win was always going to be order of the day, in addition, when Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks -- both sometimes with a hint of a swagger against the Aussies’ own revered speedsters – posted 94 runs for the first wicket in only 16.4 overs.

Indeed, Du Plessis noted afterwards, while confirming a “very good day at the office” that with a slightly more clinical approach at the wicket, the result might have been attained by a wider, more humiliating margin of eight or nine wickets.

Still, the current Australians are probably feeling humiliated enough, and although they can hardly be written off as the combat shifts to slightly slower, possibly spin-aiding Adelaide Oval on Friday, it is clearly going to require a weighty turnaround for them to snatch the honours in the short series.

As it is, they are now on a sequence of six successive ODI reverses to the Proteas, when you throw in the 5-0 sweep SA achieved on home soil in the 2016/17 season.

It seems hard to believe, watching the callow, too often victory-shy current crop of Aussie players, that they are the defending World Cup champions -- clearly with an almighty task on their hands if they are to retain the crown in England in the middle of next year.

Australia are on a presumably unprecedented, barren trot in which they have clinched only two of their last 19 one-day international matches – a win percentage rate for the gruesome period of 10.52.

Just as gallingly, when it comes to strictly bilateral, general hostilities against their greatest southern-hemisphere rivals, they are at a novel, post-isolation low point considering that the Proteas also sport bragging rights from each of the last two Test series, one home and one away.

You’d expect a spirited rebalancing initiative of some kind before too long from a nation who don’t like, or often experience, dealing in habitual defeat.

But it also doesn’t seem, based on Sunday’s evidence, that Du Plessis and company (oh yes, they were terrifically intense in the fielding department as well) fancy that time being quite yet …

*Follow our chief writer on Twitter: @RobHouwing

Read more on:    proteas  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Chatara, Raza put Zim on top in first Bangladesh Test

2018-11-04 14:02

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: Owen Farrell 'tackle' - fair or foul? As it happened: England 12-11 Springboks 3 things learned from England v South Africa Bok ratings: (Over)thrown away! Springboks fumble and frustrate ... and lose to England
WRAP: November Tests - Weekend 1 WRAP: Telkom Knockout quarter-finals WRAP: English Premiership WRAP: PRO14 Kagiso Rabada chats to Sport24

Fixtures
Sunday, 04 November 2018
Australia v South Africa, Perth Stadium 05:20
Friday, 09 November 2018
Australia v South Africa, Adelaide Oval 05:20
Sunday, 11 November 2018
Australia v South Africa, , Hobart 04:50
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

Woza Nazo episode 3: DJ Cleo talks Soweto derby
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 