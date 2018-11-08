NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Proteas: ‘Press-on’ batsman would aid series kill

2018-11-08 12:57
Aiden Markram (Gallo)
Related Links

Rob Houwing - Sport24 chief writer

Cape Town – Overdue for South Africa: a batsman who exhibits durability at the one-day international crease, ideally pushing on to a century and enabling others to bat around him.

The batting area of the game may well play a more pronounced role, broadly speaking, than it did in game one at Perth when the Proteas attempt to wrap up the Australian series early with triumph in the second ODI at Adelaide Oval on Friday (05:20 SA time).

Should they fail in the task, there will be everything to play for in the quick turnaround to the final clash at Hobart on Sunday.

The pitch in Adelaide is expected to be a little less spicy for the quicker men and possibly provide some turn, but still be conducive to a better likelihood of heavier scoring than occurred at Perth Stadium, where the SA pace triumvirate of Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi achieved an early stranglehold – Australia eight for three, from which they never properly recovered – and lots of overs went unused.

So if this follow-up meeting turns into a more conventional type of 50-overs encounter, a greater examination of both countries’ stroke-playing line-ups also lies in store.

The Proteas’ batsmen will feel collectively under a tad less pressure, given the comfortable, six-wicket nature of victory at Perth Stadium.

But even then, captain Faf du Plessis, sensibly, didn’t get too carried away with effusive praise of his own charges, making the post-match point that a more clinical mindset might have seen South Africa win by eight or nine wickets.

All of Quinton de Kock (47), Reeza Hendricks (44) and Aiden Markram (36) got going – and with some panache at times, in each case – in Perth, but were also dismissed when “batting through” possibilities had flickered brightly for them.

That has been a slightly irksome pattern for several prior ODIs, too.

The last innings by the Proteas that can be considered acceptably close to perfect was when they won the third match in the five-game series in Sri Lanka earlier in the year – to take an unassailable 3-0 lead – after posting a formidable 363 for seven, having taken first strike at Kandy.

That knock had agreeable momentum more or less from the outset, the tourists breezing past the 100-mark with only two wickets down and then managing several further, sizeable partnerships along the road to the healthy figure.

It was the match where Reeza Hendricks, who continues to make fairly purposeful strides toward a World Cup berth, made his debut century (102) and as many as three team-mates went past fifty: JP Duminy 92, Hashim Amla 59 and David Miller 51.

But every match since then – six in total – has seen a phenomenon of SA batsmen setting solid enough foundations, yet not properly cashing in on that luxury.

That much can be gauged by looking at the abbreviated Proteas scores from those half-dozen games, including best performers statistically with the blade:

*Fourth ODI in Sri Lanka: SA 187/9, admittedly a Duckworth/Lewis-influenced chase: Amla 40, Duminy 38

*Fifth ODI in Sri Lanka: SA 121 (chasing): De Kock 54

*First home ODI against Zimbabwe: SA 119/5 (chasing): Klaasen 44, Markram 27

*Second home ODI against Zimbabwe: SA 198 (setting): Steyn 60, Markram 35

*Third home ODI against Zimbabwe: SA 231/6 (chasing): Hendricks 66, Klaasen 59, Markram 42

*First ODI in Australia: SA 153/4 (chasing): De Kock 47, Hendricks 44, Markram 36

The relative novice Heinrich Klaasen, not yet assured of his status in the side, was guilty twice in the Zimbabwe series of giving his wicket away when he should have instead hammered final nails into the neighbours’ modest coffin.

But an even more noticeable common denominator on that list above is the name of Aiden Markram, who has too regularly shown evidence of a “twenties and thirties virus” – it goes a long way to explaining why his ODI career hasn’t yet taken off in the manner his Test one has.

Markram sports 356 runs at 25.42 after 14 ODIs, and not scored fewer than 20 runs in any of his last five innings … but also not more than 42.

He looked in encouraging command in Perth, only to chop on a wide delivery from medium-pacer Marcus Stoinis with victory -- and a handy not-out for him -- a tantalising 10 runs away.

The 24-year-old from the Titans, also not yet a dead-cert for CWC 2019 when you consider that room will have to be made for currently injured Hashim Amla and JP Duminy in the batting plans, has been considerably more prolific at Test level thus far, with his 1,040 runs from a dozen appearances at 47.27 and four centuries – three of those around the 150-mark, as well.

Just considering that they have chased targets in five of their last six ODIs, and not always of the most taxing kind, it would be useful with the World Cup in mind if the Proteas get the opportunity to set one instead in Adelaide, against the home team’s own strong attack.

At least one noticeably lengthy vigil from an individual would be doubly welcome, and reasonably drought-breaking into the bargain … 

*Follow our chief writer on Twitter: @RobHouwing

Read more on:    proteas  |  aiden markram  |  rob houwing  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

LIVE: Sri Lanka v England, 1st Test Day 3

2018-11-08 08:30

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: The over that went for 43 runs! Call for World Rugby to issue statement on Farrell tackle Boks are taking things too far with 'Farrell tackle' Mostert, Du Toit could start as Bok lock duo McIlroy buys Ernie's house, sells his digs for R160m
Anderson opens ATP Finals campaign against Austrian Kevin Lerena comes out fighting against doping charge WATCH: Head-to-head - France v Springboks Boks get world's most experienced ref in Paris Boks adamant they'll emulate Farrell 'tackle'

Fixtures
Friday, 09 November 2018
Australia v South Africa, Adelaide Oval 05:20
Sunday, 11 November 2018
Australia v South Africa, , Hobart 04:50
Saturday, 17 November 2018
Australia v South Africa, Carrara Oval 10:20
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Stone attempts 500-ball hole-in-one challenge
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 