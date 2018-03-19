Proteas not stressing about Rabada availability

Cape Town - Word from Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday afternoon was that Kagiso Rabada's appeal hearing following his two-Test suspension was drawing to a close.

The hearing is taking place at an undisclosed location, and CSA confirmed that Rabada, captain Faf du Plessis, team manager Mohammed Moosajee, Advocate Dali Mpofu as well as other members of CSA's legal team were present.

New Zealand's Michael Heron QC is chairing the hearing, but even though things are expected to be wrapped up by Monday afternoon, an ICC decision is only expected to be made public on Wednesday.

That would give the Proteas just enough time to include Rabada in their team for the third Test against Australia in Cape Town - if the decision goes their way.

Opener Dean Elgar, though, insists the Proteas are not focusing on what the outcome is.

"We haven’t even spoken about it since we got in today," Elgar said from Newlands on Monday.

"As players we’re just trying to isolate ourselves away from that situation. We don’t have any influence with regards to what is happening in the hearing or what can possibly happen.

"Whatever happens, we’ll just put it behind us. Whether KG is playing in the third Test or not … it’s out of our hands."

Elgar did acknowledge, though, that having Rabada available would be a significant boost to the South African cause.

The 22-year-old's 11/150 in the second Test was ultimately the difference in that match and it put him back on the top of the ICC Test rankings.

"Having him in the side is massive for us," Elgar said.

"I think it’s massive for the game and the format. KG is an extremely special cricketer, but we do know that there are rules for certain incidents and we as cricketers respect that.

"If he’s good to go for the third Test it will be awesome for us and the game."

The series is currently tied at 1-1.