Proteas' Newlands record spells trouble for Pakistan

Cape Town - A look at South Africa's recent Test record at Newlands spells trouble for Pakistan ahead of the 2nd Test between the sides, starting on Thursday.

1-0 down in the three-match series following the Boxing Day Test at Centurion, Pakistan need a win Cape Town to keep their hopes alive.

A look at the Proteas' record at Newlands, though, suggests a long few days for coach Mickey Arthur's men.

South Africa have lost just ONE of their last 17 Test matches at Newlands.

That result came against Australia in 2014 when David Warner and skipper Michael Clarke made first-innings centuries to bat the Proteas out of the game and set up a commanding 245-run win.

You have to go back all the way to 2007 - 18 Test matches ago - to find the last time before that the Proteas lost at Newlands. Unsurprisingly, that result also came against the Aussies.

Since readmission, the Proteas have played a total of 32 Test matches at Newlands. They have won 22 of those (68.75%), have drawn 6 and have lost only 4 times at the venue.

All four of those losses came against Australia.

Pakistan, meanwhile, have played Test cricket at Newlands on just 3 occasions. They lost all of those matches.

Their biggest defeat at the venue came in 2003 when an opening stand of 368 between Graeme Smith (151) and Herschelle Gibbs (228) set up an innings-and-142-run win for the Proteas.