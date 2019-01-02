Proteas' Newlands record spells trouble for Pakistan

Cape
Town - A look at South
Africa's recent Test record at Newlands spells
trouble for Pakistan ahead
of the 2nd Test between the sides, starting on Thursday.
1-0 down in the three-match
series following the Boxing Day Test at Centurion, Pakistan need a win Cape
Town to keep their hopes alive.
A look at the Proteas' record at
Newlands, though, suggests a long few days for coach Mickey Arthur's men.
South Africa have lost just ONE of their
last 17 Test
matches at Newlands.
That result came against
Australia in 2014 when David Warner and skipper Michael Clarke made
first-innings centuries to bat the Proteas out of the game and set up a
commanding 245-run win.
You have to go back all the way
to 2007 - 18 Test matches ago - to find the last time before that the Proteas
lost at Newlands. Unsurprisingly, that result also came against the
Aussies.
Since readmission, the Proteas
have played a total of 32 Test
matches at Newlands. They have won 22 of
those (68.75%),
have drawn 6 and
have lost only 4 times
at the venue.
All four of those losses came
against Australia.
Pakistan, meanwhile, have played
Test cricket at Newlands on just 3 occasions.
They lost all of those matches.
Their biggest defeat at the venue
came in 2003 when an opening stand of 368 between Graeme Smith (151) and Herschelle
Gibbs (228)
set up an innings-and-142-run win
for the Proteas.