Proteas give CWC clues with squad for Pakistan ODIs

Cape Town - Cricket South Africa (CSA) named Highveld Lions batsman Rassie van der Dussen as a new cap in the Proteas' 14-man squad for the first two ODI matches against Pakistan to be played later this month.

The squad will then be revised for the remaining three matches, with every selection now painting a picture of where the selectors are going with this year's World Cup squad in mind.

There is also a recall for Cobras fast bowler Dane Paterson, who has not played for the Proteas in this format since his debut series against Bangladesh in 2017, while Hashim Amla, who missed the most recent series in Australia towards the end of last year through injury, returns to the squad.

JP Duminy and Lungi Ngidi could not be considered because of injury.

"We need to look at all the options available to us as we get closer to selecting our final squad for this year’s World Cup," commented CSA National Selection Panel (NSP) convener Linda Zondi.

"And Rassie and Dane are two players who have been knocking strongly on the door in all formats.

"Those players who went to Australia and have not been selected for the first two matches - Farhaan Behardien, Aiden Markram and Chris Morris - are by no means out of the picture and they may well get further opportunities in the second half of the series.

"We are very happy with the way in which our Vision 2019 is taking shape.

"The series against Pakistan could not have come at a better time as they will provide a very stern test for the Proteas under conditions very similar to what we will experience at the World Cup," concluded Zondi.

Proteas ODI squad:

Faf du Plessis (Titans, captain), Hashim Amla (Cape Cobras), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Reeza Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Imran Tahir (Dolphins), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Dane Paterson (Cape Cobras), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (Highveld Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Highveld Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Dale Steyn (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Highveld Lions).

Pakistan tour to SA 2018/19:

January 11-15: 10h00, 3rd Test match, Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

January 19: 13h00, 1st ODI, St. George's Park, Port Elizabeth (D/N)

January 22: 13h00, 2nd ODI, Kingsmead, Durban (D/N)

January 25: 13h00, 3rd ODI, SuperSport Park, Centurion (D/N)

January 27: 10h00, 4th ODI, Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg (Day)

January 30: 13h00, 5th ODI, Newlands, Cape Town (D/N)

February 1: 18h00, 1st T20 International, Newlands, Cape Town (D/N)

February 3: 14h30, 2nd T20 International, Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg (Day)

February 6: 18h00, 3rd T20 International, SuperSport Park, Centurion (D/N)