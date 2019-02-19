Proteas: Mulder could step in for injured Philander

Port Elizabeth - Proteas coach Ottis Gibson on Tuesday hinted that uncapped all-rounder Wiaan Mulder could step in for the injured Vernon Philander when the second Test against Sri Lanka starts at St George's Park on Thursday.

Gibson was commenting after it was confirmed that opening bowler Philander had been ruled out of the Test.



Gibson said that Philander, who did not bowl in the second innings of Sri Lanka's one-wicket win in Durban last weekend, had a grade one hamstring tear, which would keep him out of action for 10 to 12 days.



Gibson said Mulder would be considered as a "like for like" replacement, depending on conditions.



The coach also defended South Africa’s tactics during a world record last wicket winning stand of 78 between Kusal Perera, who made 153 not out, and number 11, Vishwa Fernando.



"I didn't see that happening, to be honest," said Gibson of his team's defeat, "but credit has to go to them, particularly Perera.



"I thought our tactics were spot on. We threw everything at him and he withstood all of that. We tried spin, we bowled over the wicket, we bowled around the wicket, we bounced him, we tried to york him.



"He rode his luck early on but then he settled down. That’s the nature of sport. When somebody has a day like that, when it happens to you it’s tough to take but you have to give him credit for the way he played."



Gibson said there was no talk of revenge as South Africa tried to square the two-match series.



"There’s no focus on revenge, our focus is on playing a little bit better,” he said.

Proteas Test squad:



Faf du Plessis (Titans, captain), Hashim Amla (Cape Cobras), Temba Bavuma (Highveld Lions), Theunis de Bruyn (Titans), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Dean Elgar (Titans), Zubayr Hamza (Cape Cobras), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Highveld Lions), Duanne Olivier (Knights), Kagiso Rabada (Highveld Lions), Dale Steyn (Titans)