NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Proteas miss chances as Azam stands firm for Pakistan

2019-01-12 12:04
GAME FACES: The intense expressions of Duanne Olivier (left) and Kagiso Rabada while sending off fast balls may well explain part of the collapse by Pakistan’s batsmen during Day 2 of the 1st Castle Lager Test at SuperSport Park in Pretoria yesterday. PHOTOS: Gallo
Related Links

Cape Town - In an action-packed first session, Pakistan reached 111 for 5 at lunch on Day 2 of the second and final Test against the Proteas at the Wanderers.

LIVE: Proteas v Pakistan, Day 2

After dropping five catches in the session and missing a run-out, Duanne Olivier finally struck for the Proteas, removing nightwatchman Mohammad Abbas (11) and Asad Shafiq (0) in the same over to leave Pakistan on 53-4 after an hour's play.

On the stroke of lunch, Vernon Philander claimed the wicket of a stubborn opener Imam Ul-Haq (43) who was caught in the slips by Dean Elgar.

Babar Azam (41*) was joined by Pakistan captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed (8*) and the pair saw the visitors through to lunch.

More to follow...

Read more on:    pakistan  |  proteas  |  imam-ul-haq  |  duanne olivier  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Pandya, Rahul ordered to leave from Aussie tour Varsity Cup names Springbok-laden 'Dream Team' 'Mr 100' ... Zubayr Hamza crowns a ton of Proteas Markram's loud 'both formats' reminder Provincial cricketer cleared to play after 'gun ban'
Serena can end Court argument at Australian Open Time for in-form Bavuma to move up Proteas order? Steyn on SA bowling attack - who's better than us? Rio robber makes bloody mistake mugging female MMA fighter Treu's Stormers role set to change

Fixtures
Saturday, 19 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Port Elizabeth 13:00
Tuesday, 22 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, Durban 13:00
Friday, 25 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, Centurion 13:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: ATP stars try to spell competitors names
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 