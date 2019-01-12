Proteas miss chances as Azam stands firm for Pakistan

GAME FACES: The intense expressions of Duanne Olivier (left) and Kagiso Rabada while sending off fast balls may well explain part of the collapse by Pakistan’s batsmen during Day 2 of the 1st Castle Lager Test at SuperSport Park in Pretoria yesterday. PHOTOS: Gallo

Cape Town - In an action-packed first session, Pakistan reached 111 for 5 at lunch on Day 2 of the second and final Test against the Proteas at the Wanderers.

LIVE: Proteas v Pakistan, Day 2

After dropping five catches in the session and missing a run-out, Duanne Olivier finally struck for the Proteas, removing nightwatchman Mohammad Abbas (11) and Asad Shafiq (0) in the same over to leave Pakistan on 53-4 after an hour's play.

On the stroke of lunch, Vernon Philander claimed the wicket of a stubborn opener Imam Ul-Haq (43) who was caught in the slips by Dean Elgar.

Babar Azam (41*) was joined by Pakistan captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed (8*) and the pair saw the visitors through to lunch.

More to follow...