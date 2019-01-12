Proteas miss chances as Azam stands firm for Pakistan

Cape Town - In an action-packed first session, Pakistan reached 111 for 5 at lunch on Day 2 of the second and final Test against the Proteas at the Wanderers.
After dropping five catches in the session and missing a run-out, Duanne Olivier finally struck for the Proteas, removing nightwatchman Mohammad Abbas (11) and Asad Shafiq (0) in the same over to leave Pakistan on 53-4 after an hour's play.
On the stroke of lunch, Vernon Philander claimed the wicket of a stubborn opener Imam Ul-Haq (43) who was caught in the slips by Dean Elgar.
Babar Azam (41*) was joined by Pakistan captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed (8*) and the pair saw the visitors through to lunch.
