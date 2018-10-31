NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Proteas bundled out for 173 in Canberra

2018-10-31 07:44
Faf du Plessis (Gallo Images)
Canberra - South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat in the Proteas' only tour match ahead of their three-match ODI series against Australia.

Du Plessis said ahead of the day-night match at the Manuka Oval on Wednesday against a Prime Minister's XI that he would play his strongest possible line-up ahead of Sunday's first ODI against Australia in Perth.

The PM's XI is a largely developmental line-up led by Test veteran George Bailey.

The South Africans were bowled out for 173 in 42 overs.

Aiden Markram top-scored with 47, while David Miller made 45.

Teams:

Prime Minister's XI

George Bailey (captain), Max Bryant, Jack Edwards, Josh Philippe, Kurtis Patterson, Sam Heazlett, Jason Sangha, Jason Behrendorff, Ben Dwarshuis, Blake Edwards, Usman Qadir

12th man: Tom Engelbrecht

South Africa

Faf du Plessis (captain), Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Farhaan Behardien, Dwaine Pretorius, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir

12th man: Andile Phehlukwayo

Umpires: Simon Fry and Shawn Craig (Australia)

Third Umpire: Simon Lightbody (Australia)

Match Referee: Steve Bernard (Australia)

Read more on:    proteas  |  faf du plessis  |  cricket
